Hans Zimmer’s 2024 tour surpasses 300,000 sales

Seventeen dates on the international concert series have already sold out, with three months to go until it commences

By Lisa Henderson on 25 Jan 2024


image © Dita Vollmond

More than 300,000 tickets have been sold to The World of Hans Zimmer Tour – A New Dimension, the German film-score composer’s forthcoming outing.

The international concert series comprises 30 arena dates across Europe this spring, followed by an additional 25 dates in autumn.

Seventeen dates, including Zimmer’s hometown of Frankfurt, have already sold out according to the tour’s producer, CTS Eventim-backed Semmel Concerts.

The World of Hans Zimmer Tour – A New Dimension marks a new chapter in the concert series The World of Hans Zimmer, in which the composer does not perform live on stage himself but participates as the show’s curator and musical director.

His acclaimed European tour in 2022 thrilled almost 400,000 fans in spring 2023 and was completely sold out

Soundtrack conductor Gavin Greenaway, a long-time trusted friend of the Hollywood composer, will take the helm, leading renowned soloists from Zimmer’s talent pool and a symphony orchestra. Visual projections of film sequences accompany the music.

Zimmer has completed highly successful stops around the globe with his Hans Zimmer Live tour. His acclaimed European tour in 2022 thrilled almost 400,000 fans in spring 2023 and was completely sold out.

Read the IQs feature on the tour here.

 

