Bristol stadium to promote multi-artist concert

Ashton Gate Presents BS3 will feature ten acts across two stages at the 32,000-cap home of Bristol City Football Club

Bristol’s Ashton Gate stadium in the UK has announced it is to promote its first ever multi-artist concert later this year.

Ashton Gate Presents BS3 (the name is derived from the venue’s postcode) is aiming to become an “iconic event” in the South West’s musical calendar.

It will feature ten acts across two stages at the 32,000-cap home of Bristol City Football Club and Bristol Bears rugby union club on Saturday 22 June, with the first artists will be revealed this week. Ticket details and hospitality packages for BS3 will be announced soon.

“We have seen such a massive demand for live music in Bristol every time we announce a concert, so we are excited to be taking this new step and promoting our own multi-artist event in what is a first for Ashton Gate,” says Ashton Gate venue director Jenny Hutchinson. “Our team has worked hard to curate this new show for the stadium, which will see ten incredible artists perform back-to-back hits throughout the day across two stages.”

“Ashton Gate has hosted world-renowned acts such as Arctic Monkeys, The Killers, Elton John, Muse and Spice Girls in recent years”

She continues: “Ashton Gate has hosted world-renowned acts such as Arctic Monkeys, The Killers, Elton John, Muse and Spice Girls in recent years and we have fine-tuned our concert operation, teaming up with experts in the industry to ensure we deliver a truly spectacular concert.

“We are always proud to deliver memorable experiences for our audiences, so we are thrilled to be able to present our own show at the stadium. Ashton Gate Presents BS3 will lay the foundations for us to deliver more multi-artist shows in the future.”

The stadium will also welcome Take That for two dates from 8-9 June.

