The O2 unveils multi-million-pound VIP members club

The opening of The NinetyThird by Qatar Airways marks the London arena's biggest investment in premium to date

The O2 has officially opened its multi-million-pound VIP members club, marking the arena’s biggest investment in premium to date.

The new 300-capacity premium space has been named The NinetyThird by Qatar Airways after the number of residencies held so far at the iconic London venue.

For upwards of £15,000, members of The NinetyThird can enjoy more than 200 events a year at The O2, with “uninterrupted views from every seat”.

VIPs will also have access to the Walkway, a first-of-its-kind retractable viewing platform, 70ft above the arena floor.

The space, set over 1,150 square meters, is home to the arena’s first high-end, 50-seater, on-site restaurant and several premium bar areas which are all exclusive to members.

The design of the club also draws inspiration from the venue’s rich music heritage, with over 50 references to artists, performances, and iconic moments at The O2 arena.

“It really does reimagine what premium hospitality in a UK arena can offer”

“The O2 has become synonymous with hosting some of the most iconic artist residencies over the last 16 years – from Prince and Elton John, to most recently six nights of Madonna,” says Matt Botten, senior director, premium seating at The O2.

“Up to this point, we’ve had an impressive 92 residencies at The O2, and it felt fitting to honour this new premium space as our 93rd, given that the design of the space has been so heavily influenced by our musical heritage.”

The NinetyThird has been launched with naming rights partner Qatar Airways, the national carrier of the State of Qatar, as part of a multi-year deal.

Qatar Airways will have ‘unique branding opportunities’ within the space and across the venue’s OOH and digital networks. Qatar Airways Privilege Club members will also have exclusive access to tickets for events at The O2 within The NinetyThird by Qatar Airways through Privilege Club Collection – a newly launched platform, offering members the opportunity to bid from a selection of curated experiences.

Botten adds: “We’re so excited to be opening the doors to The NinetyThird by Qatar Airways, and to be doing this with a naming rights partner who so perfectly complements the level of premium hospitality that members can expect when visiting the space. The attention to detail within the space is second to none – it really does reimagine what premium hospitality in a UK arena can offer.”

Off the back of a record-breaking year for ticket sales at the world-famous venue – with over 2.5 million tickets sold last year – 2024 is set the be one of The O2’s biggest years yet.

Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975, Michael McIntyre, Liam Gallagher, The Killers, Girls Aloud, and Take That are among this year’s residencies, each playing four nights or more at the venue.

