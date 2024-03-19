Preparation work begins on long-awaited Bristol arena

The 19,000-capacity arena in the southwest of England was delayed due to Covid- and construction industry-related delays

Site preparation has finally begun on the long-awaited YTL Arena Bristol, in the southwest of England.

The 19,000-capacity arena, which was delayed due to Covid- and construction industry-related delays, could now open by late 2026.

The project will see the Brabazon Hangars – once a vital part of England’s aviation past – transformed into the UK’s fourth-largest indoor arena.

The initial phase of the YTL Arena began with the decontamination of the site carried out by Omega Environmental Services. That will be followed by the demolition of non-essential structures and then, the main construction programme.

YTL Construction UK, a new company that will be part of the international YTL Group, will be responsible for the construction of the venue.

The company previously operated in Malaysia, China, Japan, Singapore, and Australia across a range of sectors including energy, water, rail and property development.

“Once main construction has started, we estimate it being a two-and-a-half-year build programme”

“We’re pleased with the progress and are pushing forward, albeit slower than originally planned,” says Andrew Billingham, CEO of YTL Arena Bristol.

“Handing over the Hangars to Omega represents a pivotal milestone. We have tackled challenges head-on making crucial decisions to expedite the opening while ensuring we deliver one of the premier arenas in Europe. Once main construction has started, we estimate it being a two-and-a-half-year build programme.”

“It is well documented that construction companies are facing difficulties, and with the international experience the YTL Group has in construction and project management, it is a logical step for us to control the whole process through to operation.”

The arena will be 100% electric, making it one of the first venues in the UK to operate without the use of fossil fuels.

YTL Arena will be operated predominantly as a music venue, with approximately 70–75% of programming being concerts.

A rival arena, operated by Live Nation and Oak View Group (OVG), is set to open in Cardiff, Wales, in spring 2025.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.