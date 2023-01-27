Scooter Braun becomes sole CEO of HYBE America

The US division of South Korean entertainment giant HYBE is home to some of the world's biggest K-pop acts

Scooter Braun is now reportedly the sole CEO of HYBE America, the US division of South Korean entertainment giant HYBE.

Through its subsidiary labels, such as Big Hit Music, Pledis Entertainment, Source Music and ADOR, HYBE is home to K-pop acts including BTS, Tomorrow X Together, NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM and Seventeen.

Braun had previously shared the co-CEO title at HYE with Lenzo Yoon, a veteran of Big Hit (the company’s former corporate name). Yoon joined the South Korean company in 2010 as head of strategic planning, before becoming global CEO in 2020 and co-CEO of HYBE America in 2021.

Braun joined through the entertainment company’s merger with Ithaca Holdings

Braun joined through the entertainment company’s merger with Ithaca Holdings, which managed the likes of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, among others.

As part of the deal, HYBE America gained complete ownership of Ithaca Holdings and its affiliates, while Braun joined the board of HYBE and retained his CEO title, becoming co-CEO with Yoon.

At HYBE, Yoon was tasked with “localising the K-pop business model in the US music industry” while Braun would be overseeing HYBE America’s competitiveness in the stateside market. HYBE has not indicated what Yoon’s future role might be.

The news comes shortly after HYBE reported increased revenue growth in 2022, making over $1 billion dollars.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.