Jay-Z’s Made In America cancelled again

Launched in 2012, the annual two-day event traditionally takes place every Labor Day weekend on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia

By Lisa Henderson on 04 Apr 2024


image © Kim Erlandsen, NRK P3

Jay-Z’s Made In America Festival has been cancelled for the second year in a row, organisers have confirmed.

Launched in 2012, the annual two-day event traditionally takes place every Labor Day weekend on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Yesterday (April 3) Made In America posted a statement confirming that the event “will not take place in 2024” as planned. Bosses did not give a specific reason for it being shelved.

“Since its inception, this groundbreaking festival has celebrated music & community – from creating a space for fans to connect, to uplifting local small businesses & shining a light on important causes,” organisers continued.

Made In America that it “promises an exciting return to the festival” in the future

“It has strived for accessibility, eliminating barriers through affordable tickets and location. As purveyors of change, the Made In America executive production team is reimagining a live music experience that affirms our love and dedication to music and the work we do.”

The Roc Nation-produced event signed off by saying that it “promises an exciting return to the festival” in the future. No line-up details had been revealed for this year’s event.

Last year’s event was also axed less than a month out due to what organisers called “circumstances outside of production control”. Lizzo and SZA were set to headline the 2023 fest. In cancelling last year’s festival, organisers said that they would “deliver a top-tier festival experience” in 2024.

 

