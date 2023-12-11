x

news

CTS Eventim launches touring company in N.America

The Touring Co. will be led by US promoter Walter McDonald, who is also a minority shareholder in the boutique firm

By Lisa Henderson on 11 Dec 2023

Walter McDonald, The Touring Co.

CTS Eventim is joining forces with US promoter Walter McDonald to establish a boutique live entertainment company in North America.

McDonald, who has previously led the touring division at Outback Presents, has been named CEO of The Touring Co. and is also a minority shareholder.

The new venture sees Munich-based CTS strengthen its foothold in North America and expand the Eventim Live network to 39 promoters globally.

“North America is the largest market in the live entertainment and ticketing business,” says Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS Eventim.

“Increasing the presence and reach of the Eventim Live network in the US market is a crucial component of our ongoing global expansion strategy. We are looking forward to launching an exciting new venture in collaboration with Walter and his team within this industry.”

“Increasing the presence and reach of the Eventim Live network in the US market is a crucial component of our ongoing global expansion strategy”

McDonald adds, “This partnership with CTS Eventim is an incredible opportunity. I am thrilled to launch this venture as a new member of the Eventim Live network. I couldn’t be more excited about the extraordinary possibilities ahead, and I have no doubt we are going to build something truly special.”

McDonald has worked in the music industry for more than 10 years. Previous roles include tour planning/booking for Live Nation in LA and talent booker at The Met in Philadelphia. He has also worked with a diverse range of renowned artists including Playboi Carti, The Kid LAROI, Romeo Santos, Rauw Alejandro, Erykah Badu and many more.

CTS first entered the North American market in 2021 when it began selling tickets for its first US client, Big Apple Circus.

At the same time, the company announced its goal to “establish an alternative to the dominant providers in the US and Canada” – a statement which sent its share price soaring to an all-time high.

Earlier this year, CTS made further moves in the market, partnering with US promoters Mammoth Inc and AG Entertainment Touring.

 

