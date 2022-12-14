Cream of the UK biz honoured at first LIVE Awards

The night's 14 award winners included Reading & Leeds festivals, The O2, Bluedot, CAA, One Fiinix Live and King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut

The UK live music industry came together to celebrate outstanding talent and achievements across the sector at last night’s inaugural LIVE Awards.

Held at The Brewery in London, trade body LIVE welcomed 450 representatives from every corner of the sector to highlight excellence throughout 2022 while looking forward to 2023.

The 14 award winners, decided by a panel of industry experts, included Reading & Leeds festivals, The O2, Bluedot, CAA, One Fiinix Live, and King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow.

The event ended with the awarding of the first LIVEtime achievement award to Kennedy Street Enterprises owner and promoter Danny Betesh, whose seven decade-long career has seen him work with the likes of The Beatles, Take That, and Meat Loaf.

“The hangover from the effect of Covid, cost-of-living crisis, and rapidly rising costs have not stopped our industry from delivering memorable occasions to people in record numbers”

“The inaugural LIVE awards was a truly excellent evening which gave us the opportunity to recognise and reward those who have really raised the bar in 2022,” says LIVE CEO Jon Collins. “The hangover from the effect of Covid, cost-of-living crisis, and rapidly rising costs have not stopped our industry from delivering memorable occasions to people in record numbers.

“The LIVE Awards reflect the breadth of talent across all parts of our industry – from classical to grime, baroque to rock. The LIVE Awards recognises excellence in the field, and at the venue.”

Proceeds from the ceremony will help to fund LIVE’s ongoing work as it continues to champion the live music industry’s interests with policy makers, regulators, the public, and the wider music and entertainment industries.

The full list of award winners is as follows:

The LIVE Green Award – A Greener Festival

The LIVE Workforce Award – Bristol Beacon

Venue of the Year – The O2, London

Grassroots Champion – King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow

Booking Agency 2022 (<30 team members) – One Fiinix Live

Booking Agency 2022 (>30 team members) – CAA

National Promoter of the Year – Kilimanjaro Live

Regional Promoter of the Year – Bird on The Wire

Ticketing Service 2022 – AXS

Major Festival of the Year – Reading & Leeds Festivals

Festival of the Year – Bluedot

Production Supplier – Creative Technology

Brand Partnership – The National Lottery with MVT

The LIVETime Achievement Award – Danny Betesh, Kennedy Street

The awards took place a week after the return of the UK Festival Awards, which were held at Manchester’s Escape to Freight Island on 6 December.

The awards were decided by either fan votes or judges’ verdicts in categories, with the Outstanding Contribution to Festivals award handed to two winners this year: Association of Festival Organisers (AFO) general secretary Steve Heap and former Association of Independent Festivals (AIF) CEO Paul Reed.

The full list of winners was as followed:

Innovation Award – Exit Festival/NFT-TiX

Marketing Campaign of the Year – Parklife

Positively Perfect Pivot Award – Back 2 Festival,

Sarah Nulty Community Impact Award – Beat the Streets

Brand Activation Award – Mighty Hoopla/Vodafone

Best Overseas Festival – Altitude Comedy Festival

Best Non-Music Festival – Mighty Dub Fest

Best Metropolitan Festival – Sound City

Grassroots Festival Award – 3 Wishes Fairy Festival

UK Greener Festival Award – Green Gathering

Best Festival for Emerging Talent – The Great Escape

Best Family Festival – Teddy Rocks

Best New Festival – RADAR Festival

Line-up of the Year – Bluedot

Best Festival Production – Boomtown

Promoter of the Year – Black Deer

Best Small Festival – Woo Fest

Best Medium Festival – 2000 Trees

Best Large Festival – Manchester Pride

Outstanding Contribution Award – Steve Heap & Paul Reed

