UK’s first live music biz body launches

LIVE, the new body serving as the collective voice of the UK live music business, officially launches today (18 February), comprising 13 industry associations representing more than 3,000 businesses.

LIVE (Live music Industry Venues and Entertainment) is a federation spanning the UK’s live music ecosystem, including artists, managers, venues, festivals, promoters, agents and production and ticketing companies. Membership is made up of the principal associations, representing 3,150 companies, over 4,000 artists and 2,000 backstage workers.





Kilimanjaro Live’s Stuart Galbraith (pictured), who was instrumental in the formation of LIVE alongside Live Nation’s Phil Bowdery and the association heads, says: “LIVE is focused on securing the long-term support for our industry that we vitally need and protecting the jobs and livelihoods from the double whammy of Covid-19 and Brexit.

“We are a £4.5 billion, world-leading industry, and by bringing together all of the unique voices within it and working collaboratively, we are in a far better position to protect and support our ecosystem as a result.”

As one of the first sectors to close at the outbreak of the pandemic, and one of the last to reopen, live music has suffered enormously throughout the coronavirus crisis. LIVE was initially formed in response to the pandemic and quickly began coordinating and supporting the industry’s response.

Having soft-launched last year, LIVE has already become the voice of the industry to government and the media, with successes including the #LetTheMusicPlay campaign, which helped secure millions of pounds’ worth of funding from the Culture Recovery Fund.

The organisation is currently campaigning for a three-year extension to the reduced cultural VAT rate on tickets; a government-backed insurance scheme to allow events to go ahead when it is safe to do so; and further targeted financial support for the sector to protect jobs and infrastructure, while its LIVE Touring group is working with the British government to find a solutions to the difficulties posed by Brexit.

Elsewhere, the LIVE Sustainability group convenes the environmental experts to work in tandem with industry leaders to develop a sector-wide charter and resource.

“It’s long overdue that the UK’s live music industry has a properly representative body, and LIVE will be that unified voice as the industry comes out of lockdown and beyond,” says LIVE CEO Greg Parmley. “The unprecedented challenges we face might paint a bleak picture, and this is a critical time, but together we can help protect jobs and the future of live music as we move toward restoring the UK industry to its world-leading best.

“LIVE is an opportunity to represent the whole of the live industry, from the smallest show to the biggest festival. We are delighted that the founding associations include organisations at the very top of our industry and those with deep connections into the foundations on which that industry is built.”

