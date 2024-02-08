Banks, Fogel, The O2 among Pollstar Awards winners

The international live music business came out in force for the 35th Pollstar Awards at the Wiltern in Los Angeles

CAA’s Emma Banks, Live Nation’s Arthur Fogel and London’s The O2 were among the winners at the 35th annual Pollstar Awards, held last night (7 February) at the Wiltern in Los Angeles.

Banks and Fogel took the honours for International Booking Agent and International Promoter, respectively, while The O2 was named International Venue of the Year.

Taylor Swift’s Eras was crowned Major Tour of the Year and U2’s groundbreaking run at the Sphere in Las Vegas claimed Residency of the Year, with the Sphere also winning the prize for New Concert Venue of the Year (Over 5,000 Capacity).

In addition, Wasserman Music was awarded Booking Agency of the Year, Austin City Limits won Music Festival of the Year and the UK’s Glastonbury Festival emerged triumphant in the International Music Festival category.

North American victors included Louis Messina of Messina Touring Group (Promoter of the Year), Adam Kornfeld of Independent Artist Group (Agent), Austin’s Moody Center (Arena), the Hollywood Bowl (Outdoor Concert Venue) and LA’s SoFi Stadium (Stadium). Legendary agent Howard Rose, who worked with major artists including Elton John, also received the inaugural Pollstar Lifetime Achievement Award.

Plus, Jon Bon Jovi was presented with a Milestone Award during his keynote Q&A earlier in the day, while Sphere Entertainment executive chair and CEO James Dolan was recognised with the Visionary Award.

A full list of Pollstar Awards 2024 winners is below:

Major Tour of the Year

Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour

Rock Tour of the Year

Metallica, M72 World Tour

Hip-Hop Tour of the Year

Post Malone, If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour

R&B Tour of the Year

Beyoncé, Renaissance World Tour

Pop Tour of the Year

P!nk, Summer Carnival Tour

Country Tour of the Year

Morgan Wallen, One Night At A Time Tour

Latin Tour of the Year

Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito Tour

Comedy Tour of the Year

Dave Chappelle, It’s a Celebration Tour

Support/Special Guest of the Year

Brandi Carlile, P!nk

Residency of the Year

U2, Sphere

Family, Event or Non-Music Tour of the Year

Cirque du Soleil – Corteo

New Headliner of the Year

Jelly Roll

Music Festival of the Year (Global; over 30,000 attendance)

Austin City Limits Music Festival, Austin, TX

Music Festival of the Year (Global; under 30,000 attendance)

The Ohana Festival, Dana Point, CA

International Music Festival of the Year

Glastonbury Festival, Somerset, UK

Nightclub of the Year

9:30 Club, Washington, DC

Theatre of the Year

Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN

Arena of the Year

Moody Center, Austin, TX

Red Rocks Award – Outdoor Concert Venue of the Year

Hollywood Bowl, Hollywood, CA

Stadium of the Year

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Casino/Resort Venue of the Year

Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

New Concert Venue of the Year (Over 5,000 Capacity)

Sphere, Las Vegas, NV

New Concert Venue of the Year (Under 5,000 Capacity)

The Salt Shed, Chicago, IL

International Venue of the Year

The O2 Arena, London, UK

Venue Executive of the Year

Jeff Nickler, Moody Center, Austin, TX

Talent Buyer of the Year

Amy Corbin, C3 Presents

Small Venue Talent Buyer of the Year (Under 10,000 Capacity)

Donna Busch, Goldenvoice

Bill Graham Award – Promoter of the Year

Louis Messina, Messina Touring Group

International Promoter of the Year

Arthur Fogel, Live Nation Global Touring

Bobby Brooks Award – Agent of the Year

Adam Kornfeld, Independent Artist Group

International Booking Agent of the Year

Emma Banks, Creative Artists Agency

Booking Agency of the Year

Wasserman Music

Independent Booking Agency of the Year (Global)

High Road Touring

Rising Star Award

Molly Warren, Live Nation

Personal Manager of the Year

John Silva, Silva Artist Management

Road Warrior of the Year

Jerome Crooks, Tool, Duran Duran, Billie Eilish

Transportation Company of the Year

Rock-It Cargo

Concert Visuals Company of the Year

Bandit Lites

Concert Sound Company of the Year

Clair Global

Tour Services Company of the Year

Dega Catering

Brand Partnership/Live Campaign of the Year

AMC, Taylor Swift Eras Tour Theatrical Exhibition

Marketing/PR Executive of the Year

Allison McGregor, Creative Artists Agency

