Banks, Fogel, The O2 among Pollstar Awards winners

The awards brought to a close the three-day Pollstar Live! conference in San Francisco
The international live music business came out in force for the 35th Pollstar Awards at the Wiltern in Los Angeles
By James Hanley on 08 Feb 2024
CAA’s Emma Banks, Live Nation’s Arthur Fogel and London’s The O2 were among the winners at the 35th annual Pollstar Awards, held last night (7 February) at the Wiltern in Los Angeles.
Banks and Fogel took the honours for International Booking Agent and International Promoter, respectively, while The O2 was named International Venue of the Year.
Taylor Swift’s Eras was crowned Major Tour of the Year and U2’s groundbreaking run at the Sphere in Las Vegas claimed Residency of the Year, with the Sphere also winning the prize for New Concert Venue of the Year (Over 5,000 Capacity).
In addition, Wasserman Music was awarded Booking Agency of the Year, Austin City Limits won Music Festival of the Year and the UK’s Glastonbury Festival emerged triumphant in the International Music Festival category.
North American victors included Louis Messina of Messina Touring Group (Promoter of the Year), Adam Kornfeld of Independent Artist Group (Agent), Austin’s Moody Center (Arena), the Hollywood Bowl (Outdoor Concert Venue) and LA’s SoFi Stadium (Stadium). Legendary agent Howard Rose, who worked with major artists including Elton John, also received the inaugural Pollstar Lifetime Achievement Award.
Plus, Jon Bon Jovi was presented with a Milestone Award during his keynote Q&A earlier in the day, while Sphere Entertainment executive chair and CEO James Dolan was recognised with the Visionary Award.
A full list of Pollstar Awards 2024 winners is below:
Major Tour of the Year
Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour
Rock Tour of the Year
Metallica, M72 World Tour
Hip-Hop Tour of the Year
Post Malone, If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour
R&B Tour of the Year
Beyoncé, Renaissance World Tour
Pop Tour of the Year
P!nk, Summer Carnival Tour
Country Tour of the Year
Morgan Wallen, One Night At A Time Tour
Latin Tour of the Year
Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito Tour
Comedy Tour of the Year
Dave Chappelle, It’s a Celebration Tour
Support/Special Guest of the Year
Brandi Carlile, P!nk
Residency of the Year
U2, Sphere
Family, Event or Non-Music Tour of the Year
Cirque du Soleil – Corteo
New Headliner of the Year
Jelly Roll
Music Festival of the Year (Global; over 30,000 attendance)
Austin City Limits Music Festival, Austin, TX
Music Festival of the Year (Global; under 30,000 attendance)
The Ohana Festival, Dana Point, CA
International Music Festival of the Year
Glastonbury Festival, Somerset, UK
Nightclub of the Year
9:30 Club, Washington, DC
Theatre of the Year
Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN
Arena of the Year
Moody Center, Austin, TX
Red Rocks Award – Outdoor Concert Venue of the Year
Hollywood Bowl, Hollywood, CA
Stadium of the Year
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Casino/Resort Venue of the Year
Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT
New Concert Venue of the Year (Over 5,000 Capacity)
Sphere, Las Vegas, NV
New Concert Venue of the Year (Under 5,000 Capacity)
The Salt Shed, Chicago, IL
International Venue of the Year
The O2 Arena, London, UK
Venue Executive of the Year
Jeff Nickler, Moody Center, Austin, TX
Talent Buyer of the Year
Amy Corbin, C3 Presents
Small Venue Talent Buyer of the Year (Under 10,000 Capacity)
Donna Busch, Goldenvoice
Bill Graham Award – Promoter of the Year
Louis Messina, Messina Touring Group
International Promoter of the Year
Arthur Fogel, Live Nation Global Touring
Bobby Brooks Award – Agent of the Year
Adam Kornfeld, Independent Artist Group
International Booking Agent of the Year
Emma Banks, Creative Artists Agency
Booking Agency of the Year
Wasserman Music
Independent Booking Agency of the Year (Global)
High Road Touring
Rising Star Award
Molly Warren, Live Nation
Personal Manager of the Year
John Silva, Silva Artist Management
Road Warrior of the Year
Jerome Crooks, Tool, Duran Duran, Billie Eilish
Transportation Company of the Year
Rock-It Cargo
Concert Visuals Company of the Year
Bandit Lites
Concert Sound Company of the Year
Clair Global
Tour Services Company of the Year
Dega Catering
Brand Partnership/Live Campaign of the Year
AMC, Taylor Swift Eras Tour Theatrical Exhibition
Marketing/PR Executive of the Year
Allison McGregor, Creative Artists Agency
