news

BRIT Awards announces more live performances

Meanwhile, BRITs Week in aid of War Child kicks off next week, with performances from The Last Dinner Party, You Me At Six and more

By Lisa Henderson on 15 Feb 2024

Jungle will perform at The BRIT Awards 2024

image © Wikimedia Commons/Moncboy

The BRIT Awards have announced two more performers for the upcoming ceremony: British electronic music project Jungle and Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter Rema.

The 2024 edition of the awards is due to take place at The O2 in London on Saturday 2 March, presented by Maya Jama, Clara Amfo and Roman Kemp.

Jungle are nominated for Group Of The Year while Rema is up for International Song Of The Year category for his UK top-five single Calm Down.

Previously announced support acts for The BRIT Awards 2024 are Dua Lipa, Raye and Kylie Minogue (this year’s BRITs Global Icon).

Raye is nominated for seven awards at next month’s ceremony, setting a new record for the most by a single artist in the show’s history.

Lipa, meanwhile, is up for three gongs: Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Pop Act (the full list of nominees can be found here). Further performances are to be revealed over the coming weeks.

Elsewhere, the lineup has been confirmed for next week’s BRITs Week in aid of War Child.

The Last Dinner Party, Sleaford Mods, Keane, Baby Queen, You Me At Six, Aitch, Pendulum, CMAT and Cian Ducrot are all set to perform one-off gigs in intimate settings.

Since its inception in 2009, the event has raised £7 million for War Child, to help children whose lives have been devastated by war.

The full lineup:

FEBRUARY
19 – Cian Ducrot – Union Chapel, London
19 – You Me At Six – Concorde 2, Brighton
20 – Keane – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London
21 – Ash – The 100 Club, London
21 – Baby Queen – Lafayette, London
21 – Aitch – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London
23 – Pendulum – HERE at Outernet, London
28 – Sleaford Mods – Scala, London

MARCH
1 – CMAT – Bush Hall, London
1 – Venbee – Omeara, London
4 – The Last Dinner Party – The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge

 

