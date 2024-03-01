Marsha Vlasic honoured at 2024 Arthur Awards

The legendary agent received the Bottle Award, with AEG's Steve Homer and Wasserman Music's Tom Schroeder also recognised

Legendary agent and Independent Artist Group vice-chair Marsha Vlasic collected the prestigious Bottle Award during ILMC 36’s Arthur Awards.

The Oscars of the international live music business were attended by 470 of the industry’s top brass last night (29 February) in the midst of a sold out ILMC 36, which attracted 1,500 delegates to London’s Royal Garden Hotel.

Awards were handed to 11 winners at ILMC’s ‘Big Bang’ Gala-xy Dinner, with CAA’s Emma Banks reprising her role as host. The top promoter gong went to Steve Homer of AEG Presents, while the Second Least Offensive Agent category was won by Wasserman Music’s Tom Schroeder.

Live Nation’s Andrea Myers was named Most Professional Professional, and Ticketmaster’s Bhavika Patel was crowned The People’s Assistant.

“Congratulations to all of the nominees and winners at this year’s Arthur Awards,” says ILMC MD Greg Parmley. “Congratulations in particular to this year’s Bottle recipient, and live business icon, Marsha Vlasic!”

For more than two and a half decades, The Arthur Awards have been handed out during ILMC.

The shortlist of nominees in each category are decided by a committee of 150 industry professionals. Winners are then decided by a combination of an open vote of all ILMC members and IQ Magazine readers, and a closed panel of judges made up of senior industry figures.

The full list of Arthur Awards 2024 winners was as follows:

THE VENUE AWARD (FIRST VENUE TO COME INTO YOUR HEAD)

Hallenstadion, Zurich

THE PROMOTER AWARD (THE PROMOTERS’ PROMOTER)

Steve Homer, AEG Presents

THE AGENT AWARD (SECOND LEAST OFFENSIVE AGENT)

Tom Schroeder, Wasserman Music

THE FESTIVAL AWARD (LIGGERS’ FAVOURITE FESTIVAL)

Wacken Open Air

THE PRODUCTION SERVICES AWARD (SERVICES ABOVE & BEYOND)

The Tour Company

THE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES AWARD (MOST PROFESSIONAL PROFESSIONAL)

Andrea Myers, Live Nation

THE ASSISTANT AWARD (THE PEOPLE’S ASSISTANT)

Bhavika Patel, Ticketmaster

THE TICKETING PROFESSIONAL AWARD (THE GOLDEN TICKET)

Bryan Perez, AXS

THE INDUSTRY CHAMPION AWARD (THE UNSUNG HERO)

Andy Franks, Music Support

YOUNG EXECUTIVE AWARD (TOMORROW’S NEW BOSS)

Daniel Lopez, Live Nation España

THE BOTTLE AWARD

Marsha Vlasic

