news

Marsha Vlasic honoured at 2024 Arthur Awards

The legendary agent received the Bottle Award, with AEG's Steve Homer and Wasserman Music's Tom Schroeder also recognised

By James Hanley on 01 Mar 2024

Marsha Vlasic


image © Lee Thomas

Legendary agent and Independent Artist Group vice-chair Marsha Vlasic collected the prestigious Bottle Award during ILMC 36’s Arthur Awards.

The Oscars of the international live music business were attended by 470 of the industry’s top brass last night (29 February) in the midst of a sold out ILMC 36, which attracted 1,500 delegates to London’s Royal Garden Hotel.

Awards were handed to 11 winners at ILMC’s ‘Big Bang’ Gala-xy Dinner, with CAA’s Emma Banks reprising her role as host. The top promoter gong went to Steve Homer of AEG Presents, while the Second Least Offensive Agent category was won by Wasserman Music’s Tom Schroeder.

Live Nation’s Andrea Myers was named Most Professional Professional, and Ticketmaster’s Bhavika Patel was crowned The People’s Assistant.

“Congratulations to all of the nominees and winners at this year’s Arthur Awards”

“Congratulations to all of the nominees and winners at this year’s Arthur Awards,” says ILMC MD Greg Parmley. “Congratulations in particular to this year’s Bottle recipient, and live business icon, Marsha Vlasic!”

For more than two and a half decades, The Arthur Awards have been handed out during ILMC.

The shortlist of nominees in each category are decided by a committee of 150 industry professionals. Winners are then decided by a combination of an open vote of all ILMC members and IQ Magazine readers, and a closed panel of judges made up of senior industry figures.

The full list of Arthur Awards 2024 winners was as follows:

THE VENUE AWARD (FIRST VENUE TO COME INTO YOUR HEAD)
Hallenstadion, Zurich

THE PROMOTER AWARD (THE PROMOTERS’ PROMOTER)
Steve Homer, AEG Presents

THE AGENT AWARD (SECOND LEAST OFFENSIVE AGENT)
Tom Schroeder, Wasserman Music

THE FESTIVAL AWARD (LIGGERS’ FAVOURITE FESTIVAL)
Wacken Open Air

THE PRODUCTION SERVICES AWARD (SERVICES ABOVE & BEYOND)
The Tour Company

THE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES AWARD (MOST PROFESSIONAL PROFESSIONAL)
Andrea Myers, Live Nation

THE ASSISTANT AWARD (THE PEOPLE’S ASSISTANT)
Bhavika Patel, Ticketmaster

THE TICKETING PROFESSIONAL AWARD (THE GOLDEN TICKET)
Bryan Perez, AXS

THE INDUSTRY CHAMPION AWARD (THE UNSUNG HERO)
Andy Franks, Music Support

YOUNG EXECUTIVE AWARD (TOMORROW’S NEW BOSS)
Daniel Lopez, Live Nation España

THE BOTTLE AWARD
Marsha Vlasic

 

Related Stories

News|08 Nov 2023

Nominees for Arthur Awards 2024 revealed

The international live music business’s best-loved awards will return to the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on 29 February

News|26 Feb 2024

Arthur Fogel: ‘Business has never been healthier’

Live Nation's president, global touring and chairman of concerts talks ticket pricing, fresh headliners and U2 in a new interview

News|18 Jan 2024

European Festival Awards winners crowned

Victors included Wasserman's Tom Schroeder, Lowlands promoter Eric van Eerdenburg and Lifetime Achievement honouree Ruud Berends

News|08 Feb 2024

Banks, Fogel, The O2 among Pollstar Awards winners

The international live music business came out in force for the 35th Pollstar Awards at the Wiltern in Los Angeles

Jungle will perform at The BRIT Awards 2024
News|15 Feb 2024

BRIT Awards announces more live performances

Meanwhile, BRITs Week in aid of War Child kicks off next week, with performances from The Last Dinner Party, You Me At Six and more

