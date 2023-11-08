Nominees for Arthur Awards 2024 revealed

The international live music business’s best-loved awards will return to the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on 29 February

The list of nominees for the Arthur Awards 2024, the Oscars of the international live music business, has been revealed.

The awards and Gala Dinner will return to the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on Thursday 29 February 2024, as part of the International Live Music Conference (ILMC).

After a one-year hiatus, renowned agent Emma Banks will compère the awards, which will honour almost a dozen of the industry’s trailblazers and be attended by 450 of the world’s top live music professionals.

Gongs will be awarded to the top promoter, agent, venue, festival, ticketer, assistant, unsung hero, production service, New Boss, professional service and the individual who has contributed greatly to the live music industry.

Among the nominees are Tom Schroeder (Wasserman Music), Natasha Gregory (Mother Artists), Steve Homer (AEG Presents), Rauha Kyyrö (Fullsteam), Cameron Hoy (TEG), Claire O’Neill (A Greener Future), Matt Bates (Primary Talent International) and Andrea Myers (Live Nation).

Last year’s winners included Karsten Jahnke (Karsten Jahnke Konzertdirektion), Kelly Chappel (Live Nation), Alex Bruford (ATC Live), Marcia Titley (Eventim Norway & Sweden) and Holger Jan Schmidt (Yourope).

The awards and Gala Dinner will kick off with a champagne reception followed by a five-star, four-course feast prepared by award-winning chefs, and a selection of fine wines.

The events form part of the ILMC 36, which will host 1,400 top live music executives from across the world at the five-star Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, from 27 February to 1 March 2024.

The full list of nominees for the Arthur Awards 2024 can be found here.

