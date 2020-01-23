fbpx
x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

John Aikin joins Beat the Street USA

The former Senators Coaches EVP will help Beat the Street grow its client base stateside, where it officially launches later this month

By IQ on 23 Jan 2020

L–R: John Aikin, Joerg Philipp and Tim Fortnam-King of Beat the Street

L–R: John Aikin, Joerg Philipp and Tim Fortnam-King of Beat the Street


John Aikin, former executive vice-president of Senators Coaches, has come out of retirement to join Beat the Street’s new US division.

Aikin retired from Senators last year, after having spent 35 years cultivating new business and contributing to the design of the company’s tour buses, which serve a roster of A-list clients in the touring and wider entertainment industries.

“John’s experience in the North American entertainer luxury coach industry will be invaluable to help get us established here,” says Beat the Street’s owner and managing director, Joerg Philipp.

“I am looking forward to helping … introduce the company to the US market”

Beat the Street USA announced in November 2019 that it is building a fleet of 16-berth double-decker Van Hool entertainer coaches, as well as single-decker Prevost buses, to service the North American touring circuit.

“Joerg and I have known each other and met at industry events many times. I even persuaded him to run a marathon with me!” says Aikin, who ran his 100th marathon in 2019. “I am looking forward to helping him develop his US business and introducing his team and the company to the US market.”

Aikin will join Beat the Street later this month, at the first official viewings of the company’s new double-decker bus at Tour Link Pro, Pollstar Live! and a special launch event in Nashville on 29 January. Anyone interested in meeting Aikin and the team, or  viewing the Van Hool buses, should contact office@beatthestreet.us or call +1 615 784 3000.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Popular articles

feature|20 Jan 2020

The sky is not the limit: Pip Rush talks Arcadia ambitions

news|21 Jan 2020

Montreux Jazz Festival launches worldwide hotel tour

feature|20 Jan 2020

‘There’s a shortcut now’: Dickinses talk artist development

news|20 Jan 2020

Sum 41 cancel Paris show due to explosion

news|20 Jan 2020

Two killed in Texas music venue shooting

Index logo
The essential live music business newsletter
Latest jobs

Partnerships ManagerRoyal Albert Hall

London, UKFull Time40,000

Ticket Sales ManagerMayflower Theatre

Southampton, UKFull Time34000 - 38000

Talent Booker/ProgrammerThe Music Market

London, UKFull TimeTBC

Assistant AccountantATC Live

London, UKFull TimeDOE

 