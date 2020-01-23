John Aikin joins Beat the Street USA

The former Senators Coaches EVP will help Beat the Street grow its client base stateside, where it officially launches later this month

John Aikin, former executive vice-president of Senators Coaches, has come out of retirement to join Beat the Street’s new US division.

Aikin retired from Senators last year, after having spent 35 years cultivating new business and contributing to the design of the company’s tour buses, which serve a roster of A-list clients in the touring and wider entertainment industries.

“John’s experience in the North American entertainer luxury coach industry will be invaluable to help get us established here,” says Beat the Street’s owner and managing director, Joerg Philipp.

“I am looking forward to helping … introduce the company to the US market”

Beat the Street USA announced in November 2019 that it is building a fleet of 16-berth double-decker Van Hool entertainer coaches, as well as single-decker Prevost buses, to service the North American touring circuit.

“Joerg and I have known each other and met at industry events many times. I even persuaded him to run a marathon with me!” says Aikin, who ran his 100th marathon in 2019. “I am looking forward to helping him develop his US business and introducing his team and the company to the US market.”

Aikin will join Beat the Street later this month, at the first official viewings of the company’s new double-decker bus at Tour Link Pro, Pollstar Live! and a special launch event in Nashville on 29 January. Anyone interested in meeting Aikin and the team, or viewing the Van Hool buses, should contact office@beatthestreet.us or call +1 615 784 3000.

