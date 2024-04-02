Sphere names Ned McNeilage chief creative officer

Former advertising exec has more than 30 years’ experience in dealing with brands and entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co. has named Ned McNeilage, an award-winning creative leader with more than 30 years of experience, as the company’s chief creative officer (CCO).

As the owners and operators of the groundbreaking Sphere venue in Las Vegas, the company says that McNeilage will help shape its creative and brand strategy. He will lead Sphere’s in-house creative design studio and brand teams, overseeing all brand strategy and creative. He will also be responsible for content that runs on the Exosphere – the venue’s fully programmable LED exterior.

Throughout his career, McNeilage has worked at the intersection of brands, entertainment, and technology. Prior to joining Sphere, he served as CCO at VML, working on innovative campaigns for blue-chip brands including Microsoft, IBM, and Google in addition to overseeing multiple offices. Prior to VML, McNeilage was CCO at BBH LA, managing a team of creatives, entertainment specialists and technologists across brands including Samsung, American Express, and Activision.

McNeilage’s work for brands has been recognised with multiple industry honours including at Cannes Lions, The One Show, D&AD, and Effies.

McNeilage’s advertising career began at Wieden + Kennedy where he spent almost a decade creating campaigns for clients including Nike, ESPN, and Coca-Cola. His work for brands has been recognised with multiple industry honours including at Cannes Lions, The One Show, D&AD, and Effies.

“Joining the Sphere team and being part of shaping the brand’s creative vision is a remarkable opportunity,” says McNeilage. “Sphere has expanded the possibilities for artists and brands to express themselves through an entirely new medium, and I am eager to work with our partners and across the entire Sphere team to continue exploring the power of Sphere to connect with audiences in innovative ways.”

Welcoming him to the company, Jennifer Koester, president of Sphere business operations, says, “Sphere is redefining immersive experiences, including through the Exosphere, which is an unparalleled digital canvas for public art and brand storytelling. Ned has worked with premier brands to spearhead memorable campaigns, and he will bring that expertise to not only support our partners in creating impactful brand moments at Sphere, but also continue to build the Sphere brand.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.