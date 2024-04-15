Festival organisers sued over fatal shooting

Two people were shot dead in the camping area of US electronic music festival Beyond Wonderland on 17 June last year

The families of two women killed in a shooting during last year’s Beyond Wonderland festival in the US are suing the event’s organisers and security companies.

The electronic music festival, which was promoted by Live Nation’s Insomniac subsidiary, was held last June at the 27,500-cap Gorge Amphitheatre, near George, Washington State, about 150 miles east of Seattle.

Attendees Brandy Escamilla and Josilyn Ruiz were shot by fellow festivalgoer James M. Kelly in the event’s campsite on the evening of 17 June 2024. Three other people were also injured. Following his arrest, Kelly allegedly told police he had ingested hallucinogenic mushrooms, retrieved a handgun and ammunition from his vehicle, which he had parked in the campground, and proceeded to open fire, striking several people and killing the victims, who were walking nearby.

Filed in King County, Washington by law firm Panish, Shea, Ravipudi (PSR), the complaint alleges that Live Nation “woefully fell short” in enforcing its policies prohibiting the possession of drugs and weapons on its premises and campgrounds.

“Never should someone’s life be taken so senselessly and tragically at a music event”

According to PSR, it is seeking to hold Live Nation, Insomniac and the security companies working the event “accountable for their egregiously deficient conduct and security protocols that resulted in the tragic deaths of these two women and injuries to three other people”.

“Live Nation has the means and the duty to make sure security is the highest priority for their concert patrons,” says a joint statement by the Escamilla and Ruiz families. “Never should someone’s life be taken so senselessly and tragically at a music event.”

Live Nation is yet to publicly respond to the lawsuit.

Kelly, a member of the US Army, has pleaded not guilty to all criminal charges in connection with the shooting and is due to go on trial in August.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.