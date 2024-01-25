Madonna to ‘vigorously’ contest legal action

The singer and Live Nation are being sued by two fans after the 65-year-old started a show two hours later than advertised

Madonna and tour promoter Live Nation say they will “vigorously” defend themselves against a lawsuit filed by two fans after the singer started a recent concert more than two hours late.

Concertgoers Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden are suing the singer, along with Live Nation and New York’s Barclays Center over the 65-year-old singer’s 13 December performance at the venue.

The pair, who say the show was advertised as starting at 8.30pm but did not begin until 10.30pm, are seeking unspecified damages, alleging “false advertising, negligent misrepresentation, and unfair and deceptive trade practices”, adding they “would not have paid for tickets” had they known the event would not finish until 1am.

“Defendants failed to provide any notice to the ticketholders that the concerts would start much later than the start time printed on the ticket and as advertised, which resulted in the ticketholders waiting for hours,” reads the lawsuit, launched in Brooklyn federal court.

The lawsuit also alleges that Madonna has a “long history of arriving and starting her concerts late”.

“We intend to defend this case vigorously”

The Queen of Pop and Live Nation have issued a joint statement in response to the claims.

“Madonna‘s just completed, sold out 2023 Celebration Tour in Europe received rave reviews,” it says. “The shows opened in North America at Barclays in Brooklyn as planned, with the exception of a technical issue December 13th during soundcheck

“This caused a delay that was well documented in press reports at the time. We intend to defend this case vigorously.”

Madonna performed three nights at Barclays Center last month as part of the North America leg of her 40th anniversary tour. The Brooklyn venue is yet to comment on the case.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.