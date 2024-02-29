Philippine rep criticises Singapore-Swift deal

A lawmaker has hit out at the Singapore government over claims it paid a grant to ensure it was the only Eras tour stop in south-east Asia

A lawmaker in the Philippines has criticised Singapore for its reported exclusivity deal with Taylor Swift to make the island nation her only Eras tour stop in south-east Asia.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) authorised a grant for Swift to perform at the 55,000-cap Singapore National Stadium next month, allegedly on the condition she would not play any other countries in the region.

The Straits Times reports that representative Joey Salceda has asked the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to formally protest against the grant.

“[This] isn’t what good neighbours do,” said Salceda. “Our countries are good friends. That’s why actions like that hurt.”

It follows a claim from Thai PM Srettha Thavisin, who alleged the Singapore government offered $2 million to $3m (€1.4m to €2.1m) per show for exclusive rights, after enquiring why the tour would not be stopping in Thailand.

“[Promoter AEG] didn’t tell me the exact figure but they said the Singapore government offers subsidies of between $2m and $3m,” said Srettha. “But the Singaporean government is clever. They told [organisers] not to hold any other shows in [south-east] Asia.”

In a joint statement, the culture ministry and the STB admitted working directly with concert organisers, but declined to confirm either the amount of the grant or the existence of an exclusivity deal.

“It is likely to generate significant benefits to the Singapore economy, especially to tourism activities such as hospitality, retail, travel and dining, as has happened in other cities in which Taylor Swift has performed,” they said.

Singaporean hotels and airlines tell CNA that demand for flights and accommodation around the dates of Swift’s concerts has increased up to 30%.

While Salceda acknowledged the “policy worked” for Singapore, he said the Philippines needed to improve its infrastructure to be able to host global superstars.

“In the long run, though, we need to step up our game,” he added.

Swift is set to play six nights in Singapore from 2-4 & 7-9 March as part of the Eras trek, which also included four nights in Asia at Japan’s Tokyo Dome from 7-10 February.

