x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Philippine rep criticises Singapore-Swift deal

A lawmaker has hit out at the Singapore government over claims it paid a grant to ensure it was the only Eras tour stop in south-east Asia

By James Hanley on 29 Feb 2024

Taylor Swift performs during One World: Together at Home

Taylor Swift


A lawmaker in the Philippines has criticised Singapore for its reported exclusivity deal with Taylor Swift to make the island nation her only Eras tour stop in south-east Asia.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) authorised a grant for Swift to perform at the 55,000-cap Singapore National Stadium next month, allegedly on the condition she would not play any other countries in the region.

The Straits Times reports that representative Joey Salceda has asked the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to formally protest against the grant.

“[This] isn’t what good neighbours do,” said Salceda. “Our countries are good friends. That’s why actions like that hurt.”

It follows a claim from Thai PM Srettha Thavisin, who alleged the Singapore government offered $2 million to $3m (€1.4m to €2.1m) per show for exclusive rights, after enquiring why the tour would not be stopping in Thailand.

“[Promoter AEG] didn’t tell me the exact figure but they said the Singapore government offers subsidies of between $2m and $3m,” said Srettha. “But the Singaporean government is clever. They told [organisers] not to hold any other shows in [south-east] Asia.”

“It is likely to generate significant benefits to the Singapore economy, especially to tourism activities such as hospitality, retail, travel and dining”

In a joint statement, the culture ministry and the STB admitted working directly with concert organisers, but declined to confirm either the amount of the grant or the existence of an exclusivity deal.

“It is likely to generate significant benefits to the Singapore economy, especially to tourism activities such as hospitality, retail, travel and dining, as has happened in other cities in which Taylor Swift has performed,” they said.

Singaporean hotels and airlines tell CNA that demand for flights and accommodation around the dates of Swift’s concerts has increased up to 30%.

While Salceda acknowledged the “policy worked” for Singapore, he said the Philippines needed to improve its infrastructure to be able to host global superstars.

“In the long run, though, we need to step up our game,” he added.

Swift is set to play six nights in Singapore from 2-4 & 7-9 March as part of the Eras trek, which also included four nights in Asia at Japan’s Tokyo Dome from 7-10 February.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related Stories

Taylor Swift will headline Amazon's first Prime Day concert
News|19 Feb 2024

Singapore ‘sought exclusivity’ over Swift gigs

Thailand's PM claims the Singapore government encouraged tour organisers not to hold any other Eras dates in south-east Asia

A total of 577 incidents were reported by 260 members
News|29 Sep 2023

NIVA criticises Live Nation’s venues initiative

The On the Road Again scheme will allow artists keep 100% of merchandise profits at LN's network of club venues in the US and Canada

News|05 Jan 2024

Ed Sheeran announces intimate Singapore gig

An Evening with Ed Sheeran will be held on 17 February at the 1,000-cap Capitol Theatre, promoted by AEG Presents Asia

Screengrab from Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour trailer
News|01 Sep 2023

Taylor Swift to bring Eras Tour film to cinemas

The superstar will capitalise on her blockbuster live tour with a concert film, showing at cinemas across North America this autumn

News|08 Jan 2024

Taylor Swift concert film makes box office history

With more than $261.6 million earned globally, The Eras Tour has become the highest-grossing concert/documentary film ever

Popular articles

news|26 Feb 2024

Live Nation and OVG back Africa’s first arena

news|26 Feb 2024

Liam Gallagher to headline four-day Malta festival

news|29 Feb 2024

Oak View Group: ‘We’re coming to London’

news|26 Feb 2024

Arthur Fogel: ‘Business has never been healthier’

news|27 Feb 2024

AEG Presents appoints VP, international touring

news|28 Feb 2024

ILMC 36: Festival heads discuss headliner drought

news|27 Feb 2024

ASM Global to manage Sheffield’s Utilita Arena

news|26 Feb 2024

TikTok’s global music boss announces departure

feature|27 Feb 2024

The Deutsche entertainer: Peter Schwenkow

news|28 Feb 2024

ILMC 36: The Open Forum: The All Stars

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Related Stories

Taylor Swift will headline Amazon's first Prime Day concert
News|19 Feb 2024

Singapore ‘sought exclusivity’ over Swift gigs

Thailand's PM claims the Singapore government encouraged tour organisers not to hold any other Eras dates in south-east Asia

A total of 577 incidents were reported by 260 members
News|29 Sep 2023

NIVA criticises Live Nation’s venues initiative

The On the Road Again scheme will allow artists keep 100% of merchandise profits at LN's network of club venues in the US and Canada

News|05 Jan 2024

Ed Sheeran announces intimate Singapore gig

An Evening with Ed Sheeran will be held on 17 February at the 1,000-cap Capitol Theatre, promoted by AEG Presents Asia

Screengrab from Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour trailer
News|01 Sep 2023

Taylor Swift to bring Eras Tour film to cinemas

The superstar will capitalise on her blockbuster live tour with a concert film, showing at cinemas across North America this autumn

News|08 Jan 2024

Taylor Swift concert film makes box office history

With more than $261.6 million earned globally, The Eras Tour has become the highest-grossing concert/documentary film ever

Latest jobs

Senior Live Music BookerAEG Presents

London, UK / FlexibleFull Time£45K - £50K + Benefits

Social Media Marketing OfficerThe Independent Society of Musicians

London, UKFull TimeCirca £35K

Agent AssistantMother Artists

London Fields, East LondonFull TimeDOE

Assistant Operations ManagerAvex Classics International

London, UKFull Time£28K - £30K