Taylor Swift boosts The Eras Tour to 120 shows

With the three new dates at Vancouver's BC Place, The Eras Tour is likely to exceed an estimated $1.5 billion according to reports

Taylor Swift has added three more dates to The Eras Tour, extending the blockbuster outing to a total of 120 shows across 21 months.

The star will play an additional trio of dates in Canada, at Vancouver’s BC Place (cap. 54,500) between 6-8 December 2024, with Gracie Abrahms supporting.

The shows on Canada’s west coast follow six shows in Toronto and are part of the 15-date 2024 autumn run Swift announced in August.

The Eras Tour was easily the highest-grossing tour of H1 2023, based on Pollstar data and, with the added shows in Vancouver, it is likely to exceed an estimated US$1.5 billion.

The tour, which is produced by Taylor Swift Touring and promoted by Messina Touring Group, has been on a break since August.

It resumes 9 November for a South American run with concerts in Buenos Aires, Rio de Janiero and São Paulo, while Asia dates begin in February.

Meanwhile, Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film grossed more than $100 million in advance ticket sales over a week before its premiere.

The BBC reports it is already the most profitable concert film in history, overtaking Justin Bieber’s Never Say Never, which made $99m in 2011, and the Swift film will join just five movies in having generated more than $100m in their North America debut this year.

