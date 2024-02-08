Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film is coming to streaming

'Taylor's Version' of the concert film includes the performance of 'Cardigan' and four acoustic songs that were cut out of the theatrical release

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film is arriving on Disney + globally on 15 March, with five additional songs.

The streaming service will make available ‘Taylor’s Version’ of the film, which includes the performance of ‘Cardigan’ and four acoustic songs that were cut out of the theatrical release.

In January, The Eras Tour concert film became the highest-grossing concert/documentary film in box office history with more than US$261.6 million earned globally.

The new record sees The Eras Tour usurp Michael Jackson’s This Is It, which opened in 2009 and grossed $261.2m at the global box office.

Upon the film’s release in October 2023, The Eras Tour made $92.8m in North America and $30.7m internationally for a cumulative total of $123.5m, making it the biggest opening weekend of all time for a concert film.

Earlier this week, Swift announced at the Grammy Awards that she is set to release a new album, titled The Tortured Poets Department, in April.

The record will mark her 11th studio album and follows her 2022 record Midnights, and more recently the singer’s re-recordings of Speak Now and 1989.

Elsewhere at the Grammy Awards, the superstar was awarded Album Of The Year for Midnights, marking her fourth win in the category. With the win, Swift is now the all-time leader in Album Of The Year wins, setting a new record.

