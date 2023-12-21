All Things Live planning new Swedish festival

The team behind electronic music event Big Slap, which was held for the final time in 2023, are launching A Day in Lund in May next year

The team behind Sweden’s Big Slap are planning to launch a new festival next spring, it has been revealed.

A Day in Lund is earmarked for Patrik Rosengrens park in the city from 24-25 May, reports SportOchFritidSnyheter.

Adonay Beyed of promoter All Things Live (ATL) says the pop, hip-hop and house music-focused festival will be located close to Klostergården’s new train station, with the lineup to be announced on 27 January.

The festival is being presented in collaboration with the Heja Lund! initiative and the municipality of Lund, which are financially supporting the event in 2024, with the option for follow-ups in 2025 and 2026.

ATL, whose Swedish festival portfolio includes Varberg’s A Day in the Park and Smögen’s Amaze, acquired electronic music festival Big Slap in 2020, but organisers recently announced the event would not be returning following this year’s edition.

“A new journey will now begin with a new brand, format, and a new vibe sooner than you think”

Big Slap, which launched in Malmö in 2013, grew from 15,000-capacity to 52,000 over the past decade and welcomed the likes of Justin Bieber, Burna Boy and Swedish House Mafia, but founder Ali Eftekhari told Sydsvenskan it had reached its “maximum limit”.

The plans for A Day in Lund were teased by the Big Slap team in a social media post, which said: “Since 2013, we have been dreaming of making Big Slap bigger and better each year. We have achieved all our goals and fulfilled our dreams.

“Some journeys end at the top! A new journey will now begin with a new brand, format, and a new vibe sooner than you think!”

Live Nation has also confirmed that Lollapalooza Stockholm will “take a break” for 2024 to give promoters time to “re-evaluate and make improvements across the board”.

A music festival proposed for Norrköping next June by startup promoter Event Peking, has also now been cancelled.

