All Things Live acquires Sweden’s Big Slap

Swedish EDM festival Big Slap is the latest addition to the All Things Live portfolio, as the Nordic live music group strengthens its foothold in the festival sector

Pan-Nordic live entertainment company All Things Live has upped its presence in Sweden, acquiring electronic dance music festival Big Slap.

Founded in 2013, Big Slap (15,000-cap.) takes place each year in Tallriken park, Malmö. This year’s event features a live-focused day on Friday 31 July, with acts including Black Eyed Peas, Bad Bunny, Rita Ora, Wizkid and Stefflon Don, and an EDM day on 1 August that sees performances from Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike,Timmy Trumpet, Vini Vici and Bob Sinclair.

Big Slap founders have collaborated with the Swedish and Danish entities of All Things Live for years and will join the team to run the festival, as well as other events in southern Sweden.

“We know the All Things Live team very well and share the ambition of bringing even more great artists and shows to the Nordics,” comments Big Slap co-founder Ali Eftekhari.

“We are excited to join forces with our colleagues in All Things Live as we aim to expand the footprint in southern Sweden by drawing on the partnership’s strong international reach, exceptional network among world class artists, and its financial strength.”

“We are excited to join forces with our colleagues in All Things Live as we aim to expand the footprint in southern Sweden”

Backed by Dutch private-equity firm Waterland, All Things Live was borne out of the merging of six leading Scandinavian promoters and agencies – ICO Concerts and ICO Management and Touring (Denmark), Maloney Concerts and Blixten & Co (Sweden) and Friction and Atomic Soul Booking (Norway) – since adding Finland’s Weekend Festival and Norway’s Stand Up Norge to the portfolio.

“Big Slap Festival is an amazing addition to the All Things Live family, and our teams in Denmark and Sweden look forward to developing their existing relations and drive further growth in the combined business,” says Kim Worsøe, CEO of All Things Live Group.

“The expansion will benefit artists, audiences, suppliers and our partners as we improve our ability to serve them and explore the opportunities across the Nordic markets.”

All Things Live has more than 100 employees, represents more than 200 artists and promotes more than 4,000 events a year across Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.