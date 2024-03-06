Swedish festival secures Refused exclusive

FKP Scorpio Sweden's Rosendal Garden Party will host the band's final festival performance in their home country

Rosendal Garden Party has secured the final ever festival performance in Sweden by hardcore punk band Refused.

The Swedish group will perform on the opening night of the FKP Scorpio Sweden-promoted event, which returns from 14-16 June, alongside M.I.A. and Turnstile.

Refused, who last toured in 2020, are returning to the stage for the first time in four years in what is billed as: “Their only gig and their last festival gig in Sweden. Ever.”

“Rosendal Garden Party has always been about breaking patterns and transforming the old festival concept into something new,” says promoter Johanna Beckman of FKP Scorpio Sweden. “We’ve sought inspiration in art, activism, subcultures, and artists we love for their ability to shatter rigid structures. Both M.I.A. and Refused belong there. They have inspired us, and it feels fantastic that we can welcome both of them to Rosendal this year.”

The festival will also be headlined by fellow Swedish act The Cardigans, as well as Massive Attack. Other acts on the bill include Raye, Saint Levant, Grace Jones and The Heavy.

Three-day tickets are priced SEK1,995 (€178), while one-day tickets, which went on sale today, cost SEK995 (€89). Premium tickets are also available for SEK3,995 (€356) and SEK1,695 (€151), respectively.

