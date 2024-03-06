x

news

Swedish festival secures Refused exclusive

FKP Scorpio Sweden's Rosendal Garden Party will host the band's final festival performance in their home country

By James Hanley on 06 Mar 2024

Johanna Beckman, FKP Scorpio Sweden

Johanna Beckman


Rosendal Garden Party has secured the final ever festival performance in Sweden by hardcore punk band Refused.

The Swedish group will perform on the opening night of the FKP Scorpio Sweden-promoted event, which returns from 14-16 June, alongside M.I.A. and Turnstile.

Refused, who last toured in 2020, are returning to the stage for the first time in four years in what is billed as: “Their only gig and their last festival gig in Sweden. Ever.”

“Rosendal Garden Party has always been about breaking patterns and transforming the old festival concept into something new”

“Rosendal Garden Party has always been about breaking patterns and transforming the old festival concept into something new,” says promoter Johanna Beckman of FKP Scorpio Sweden. “We’ve sought inspiration in art, activism, subcultures, and artists we love for their ability to shatter rigid structures. Both M.I.A. and Refused belong there. They have inspired us, and it feels fantastic that we can welcome both of them to Rosendal this year.”

The festival will also be headlined by fellow Swedish act The Cardigans, as well as Massive Attack. Other acts on the bill include Raye, Saint Levant, Grace Jones and The Heavy.

Three-day tickets are priced SEK1,995 (€178), while one-day tickets, which went on sale today, cost SEK995 (€89). Premium tickets are also available for SEK3,995 (€356) and SEK1,695 (€151), respectively.

 

Big Slap festival, Sweden
News|21 Dec 2023

All Things Live planning new Swedish festival

The team behind electronic music event Big Slap, which was held for the final time in 2023, are launching A Day in Lund in May next year

Justin Bieber headlined Big Slap 2022
News|13 Dec 2023

Two major Swedish festivals cancelled

Live Nation/WME's Lollapalooza Stockholm and All Things Live's Big Slap will not take place in 2024, which will see a host of new events

News|02 Jan 2024

Live Nation agrees exclusive Brazil stadium deal

The promoter is set to ink a five-year deal for the rights to stage concerts at São Paulo FC's 75,000-cap Morumbi Stadium

News|26 Feb 2024

Soldout Productions secures Caribana Fest stake

The strategic partnership sees the Lausanne-based promoter join forces with festival founder Tony Lerch and Samuel Galley

News|07 Sep 2023

French tycoon’s firm secures majority stake in CAA

Francois-Henri Pinault’s Artémis has completed its rumoured deal for the leading sports and entertainment agency

