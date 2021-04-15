Fieldlab announces test event for 10,000 visitors

The Dutch government has given the initiative permission to increase visitor capacities for a raft of upcoming test events

Fieldlab Evenementen, the Dutch initiative behind the Back to Live series, has received permission from the government to scale up its forthcoming test events.

538 Koningsdag (King’s Day), a rock and pop festival that takes place annually at Chasséveld in Breda, will be the largest Fieldlab test event so far, admitting 10,000 visitors.





The festival will take place on 24 April with artists including Snollebollekes, Davina Michelle, Chef’Special and Di-rect.

The event marks a second phase of the Fieldlab test events, whereby the organisers will trial certain measures with increased visitor capacities.

“It is great that we can do these upscaling tests, where we can test previously acquired knowledge with higher visitor numbers,” says Marcel Elbertse, chairman of Fieldlab Events.

“We are well aware that this is an absolute privilege, especially with a look at the current epidemiological picture, where easing is not yet forthcoming. However, this new research is essential for the second phase of Fieldlab Events.”

Other upcoming large-scale Fieldlab events include the 3FM Awards taking place today (15 April) with 1,500 visitors, a Racoon concert on 7 May (3,500 people) and a nightclub test event in Amsterdam on 15 May, which can be attended by 1,000 people.

It was announced at the beginning of April that the Eurovision Song Contest would also become a Fieldlab test event, for which 3,500 people a day will be admitted to the 16,426-capacity Rotterdam Ahoy arena from 18 to 22 May.

Fieldlab recently shared the findings from the first part of its Back to Live test series, which involved a business conference and a cabaret show by the Dutch comedian Guido Weijers. The Back to Live series also included concerts, festivals and other live events.

See an overview of upcoming Fieldlab test results below:

15 April – 3FM Awards – TivoliVredenburg Utrecht – 1,500 visitors

24 April – De Efteling Kaatsheuvel – 8,000 visitors

24 April – 538 Orange Day – Chasséveld Breda – 10,000 visitors

1 May – Starting shot gala – Event area Lichtenvoorde – 10,000 visitors

7 May – Concert Racoon – Mainstage Den Bosch – 3,500 visitors

8 May – Mud Masters – Floriade terrain Haarlemmermeer – 9,000 visitors

14 May – The Residentie Orkest – Zuiderstrandtheater The Hague – 1,000 visitors

15 May – Nightclub – Club (tbc) Amsterdam – 1,000 visitors

16 May – Enschede Marathon – Twenthe Airport Event location Enschede – 5,000 visitors

17 to 22 May – Eurovision Song Contest – Ahoy Rotterdam – 9 x 3,500 visitors

20 May – EventSummit – Jaarbeurs Utrecht – 3,000 visitors

Date TBC – Back to Live – Walibi Event area Walibi Holland Biddinghuizen – 9,000 visitors

