Creamfields unveils 30,000-cap indoor main stage

Organisers of the UK electronic music festival say APEX will be the "largest indoor festival superstructure in the world"

Electronic dance music festival Creamfields has unveiled a new 30,000-cap main stage, billed as the “largest indoor festival superstructure in the world”.

APEX will debut at next year’s edition of the 70,000-cap UK festival, which returns to Daresbury, Cheshire, from 22-25 August.

“Known for consistently pushing the boundaries of electronic music events, Creamfields has once again raised the benchmark for an unforgettable festival experience,” says an announcement by the festival. “The unveiling of APEX, a colossal 30,000 capacity indoor main stage, positions them as host of the largest indoor festival superstructure in the world.

“Combined with jaw dropping production and the electric atmosphere Creamfields is known for, this brand-new addition to the festivals landscape, shielded from the elements, will offer an epic immersive experience, extending the main stage opening until 4am on Saturday for the first time and due to demand offers an additional main stage destination on Friday.”

The Live Nation-organised festival, which began as a one-day dance music event in 1998, is already sold out for 2024, although a limited ticket resale commences from 9am GMT tomorrow (24 November).

“Creamfields’ plans for next year have changed with a single mega Creamfields festival in Cheshire rather than two separate UK events”

Acts to perform at this year’s Creamfields included Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, Tiësto, Camelphat, Becky Hill and Diplo.

Creamfields has become one of the world’s largest electronic music events, with spin-off festivals in Chile, UAE, Spain, Malta, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Australia, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

However, it was revealed in September, however, that its Creamfields South UK spin-off will not take place in 2024, with organisers instead opting to merge the north and south events into one. The southern leg had been held in Hylands Park, Chelmsford – the former home of V Festival – for the past two years.

“We are aware that Creamfields’ plans for next year have changed with a single mega Creamfields festival in Cheshire rather than two separate UK events,” a spokesman for Chelmsford City Council told Essex Live. “We’ve loved having Creamfields South at Hylands Estate over the last couple of years and we wish them well for their big festival in Daresbury next August.

“Our contract for a festival at Hylands over the May bank holiday weekend is with music promoter Festival Republic, who have many of the country’s leading festivals on their books. We’re waiting to hear what their plans are for Hylands in 2024 and beyond and we’ll share news about this when we know more.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.