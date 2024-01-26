Awakenings announces ‘intimate’ new festival

The Dutch techno brand has unveiled Awakenings Upclose, adding to a raft of new festivals announced for 2024

Dutch techno brand Awakenings has announced a new “intimate and progressive” festival for 2024.

Awakenings Upclose, slated for 18 and 19 May, will “focus on creating an unparalleled intimate connection between the dancefloor and the artists”.

The two-day festival will take place at Houtrak (Spaarnwoude-park) in Halfweg, where previous Awakenings events have taken place.

Donato Dozzy, FJAAK, Overmono (DJ), Marlon Hoffstadt, Colin Benders x Speedy J, ROD x Stranger, Gigi FM x Kanding Ray, Perc x Wallis (live) and Amoral x Beste Hira and Nina Kraviz are among the acts on the bill.

Organisers say fans should expect a combination of techno heavyweights who will experiment with different sounds, underground favourites, 16 cutting-edge b2b’s and over 25 debutants.

“With this sister festival, we’re truly doing something different from what we’ve done”

“The idea for a more intimate and progressive festival had been brewing even before the birth of Awakenings Summer Festival in the South of The Netherlands, which has grown into the world’s largest techno festival,” says Tim Middelesch, brand director at Awakenings.

“As a counterpart, with Awakenings Upclose in the Amsterdam area, we aim for much more intimacy. Standing in the middle of that dance floor, being carried away for hours in that energy, immersing ourselves in that collective feeling.

“Awakenings Upclose is all about that feeling but still includes the WOW factor in terms of production that Awakenings is known for. With this sister festival, we’re truly doing something different from what we’ve done in recent years at this location. But as always, Awakenings quality takes center stage with an impressive production, the best sound, and A-grade techno artists.”

Awakenings’ flagship festival takes place between 5–7 July at Hilvarenbeek, in the south of the Netherlands.

Other recent additions to the festival calendar include Live Nation Denmark’s Suset Festival, Tomorrowland’s new offering in Colombia and Move Afrika’s expansion to Ghana.

