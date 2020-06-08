Japan to remove capacity limits on events in August

Shows of 5,000 people will be permitted in Japan from mid-July, with a potential to remove any upper capacity limit for outdoor shows from 1 August

The live music business in Japan, which has felt the effects of the coronavirus pandemic since February, could be up and running without capacity restrictions from 1 August, although social distancing requirements will remain in place.

Japan ended its state of emergency at the end of May, laying out plans for the country’s gradual reopening, including those for “mass gatherings”.

According to an estimate by entertainment service provider Pia, by the time of lifting the state of emergency, around 150,000 concerts had been cancelled in Japan, with a loss of 330 billion yen (€2.7 bn) .

Concerts are now allowed to take place with up to 100 attendees at indoor venues and up to 200 if held outdoors.

From 19 June, the capacity limit will be increased to 1,000, further expanding to 5,00 from 10 July.

If the virus has been kept under control by the start of August, the government may remove capacity limitations, effectively allowing shows of any size to take place.

However, in order to comply with social distancing rules, indoor venues should still operate at no more than 50% of usual capacity. Organisers of outdoor events are advised to ensure a distance of two metres is maintained between attendees and staff “if possible”.

In Tokyo, the government is asking smaller live music venues to remain closed until it has completed stage three of its reopening plan. Currently in phase two of reopening, the city is allowing events of up to 100 people take place in larger venues.

In March, dance music promoter Mindgames urged bars and nightclubs to shut their doors to prevent the spread of the virus as venues, particularly those in Tokyo, were identified as high-risk spaces.

