Paris opens new 8,000-capacity arena

Purpose built for this summer's Olympic Games, the new Adidas Arena will eventually be used for concerts among other things

Paris has opened its only purpose-built arena for this summer’s Olympic Games: Adidas Arena.

The 7,800-capacity venue in Porte de la Chapelle – which will eventually be used for concerts among other things – officially opened on Sunday (11 February) with a basketball match between Paris and Saint-Quentin.

Adidas Arena will host badminton and rhythmic gymnastic events during the Olympics, as well as para-badminton and para-powerlifting during the Paralympics.

Aside from the summer games, and as well as serving as the home of Paris Basketball, the arena will host other national and international sporting events, conferences and concerts.

The arena complex also features public facilities including an events hall and an 11.5-metre-high green terrace. The seats are made from recycled plastic and the arena will be powered by green energy.

German sportswear company Adidas acquired naming rights to the arena back in July 2022. The initial five-year contract with arena operating company SAE POPB is renewable for a further seven years.

The Paris Olympics will take place from 26 July to 11 August, with the Paralympics to follow from 28 August to 8 September.

