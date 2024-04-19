Dubai events to proceed after floods

The UAE has experienced its worst rain since 1949 this week, recording double its yearly average of rain in a single day

Live events are going ahead as scheduled in Dubai this weekend despite the United Arab Emirates experiencing its worst rainfall in 75 years.

This week saw approximately double the UAE’s yearly average of rainfall in a single day, bringing much of the region to a standstill. The National reports that some areas recorded more than 250mm of rain in less than 24 hour.

Nevertheless, Mark Jan Kar, general manager of ASM Global’s Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, says there has been no disruption to events at the venue or at the company’s C3 conference centre at Expo City.

“Tonight’s Kid Laroi show is proceeding as planned albeit, of course, with refunds available for patrons whom cannot make it,” he tells IQ.

International acts such as Boyz II Men, Jason Derulo, Shaggy & Blackstreet, Nicole Scherzinger & T.I., James Blunt and Hans Zimmer Live are all due to perform at the arena over the coming months.

“The city has taken a big hit – Dubai more than Abu Dhabi,” All Things Live Middle East CEO Thomas Ovesen tells IQ. “I think some shows have been cancelled or postponed as folks just couldn’t get about or would want to attend events, but I think from this weekend the events business is back to normal unless venues need repair – as might be the case for a few outdoor venues.”

“Due to the ongoing disruption, and to speed up recovery, we are temporarily limiting the number of arriving flights”

Dubai International Airport says it is limiting the number of flight arrivals for two days as it battles a backlog.

“We’re endeavouring to do our best to support guests impacted by delays due to recent unprecedented weather conditions,” it posts on social media. “However, due to the ongoing disruption, and to speed up recovery, we are temporarily limiting the number of arriving flights from 1pm on 19 April for 48 hours.”

Emirates is also suspending check-in for all customers in its network with onward connections through Dubai until 11.59pm GMT tonight (19 April).

“Customers travelling to Dubai as their final destination may check-in and travel as usual,” it adds. “Our teams are working hard to restore our scheduled operations as soon as possible.”

Etihad, state carrier for Abu Dhabi, said flight operations are back to normal in the UAE capital, which was also hit by a downpour on Tuesday (16 April).

