x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

AEG Germany recruits Dennis Krause to booking team

The new senior booking manager will be mainly responsible for booking AEG's Verti Music Hall in Berlin

By Lisa Henderson on 08 Jan 2024

Dennis Krause, AEG Germany

Dennis Krause, AEG Germany


AEG has added Dennis Krause to its booking team in Berlin, Germany, effective immediately.

The new senior booking manager will be mainly responsible for booking Verti Music Hall, the 4,350-capacity venue that opened in 2018 at AEG’s Mercedes Platz.

Krause brings over 15 years of experience in the concert and event industry to AEG. Most recently, he worked as an agent for the Hamburg-based a.s.s. concerts & promotion, where he was responsible for concert and tour booking for international artists.

“We are sure that Dennis, with his large network and his background as an agent, is the right person to take the venue forward”

Prior to that, he worked as head of A&R for Prime Tours & Promotion, a Berlin-based company specialising in promoting and artist development.

“Verti Music Hall can look back on a record year and we are sure that Dennis, with his large network and his background as an agent, is the right person to take the venue forward,” says Dirk Dreyer, general manager of the Verti Music Hall.

Dreyer recently spoke to IQ about the Verti Music Hall’s best year yet and how the mid-sized venue has established its place in the competitive German market.

Aissata Hartmann-Sylla, senior director booking AEG Berlin, adds: “I know Dennis as an excellently networked and respected agent and am delighted that we have been able to secure him for us.”

AEG Germany also comprises Berlin’s Mercedes-Benz Arena (cap. 17,000) and Hamburg’s Barclays Arena (15,000).

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • Wireless Germany 2019 will take place in Frankurt's Rebstock Park
    Wireless to return to Germany in 2019

    Wireless Germany, which debuted in 2017, returns to Frankfurt next year, with US rapper Travis Scott (also confirmed for Lolla Stockholm) headlining

  • Irving Azoff, Azoff MSG Entertainment, AEG booking war
    Live Nation shops AEG to CMA – amid thaw in booking war?

    Irving Azoff has declared the 'booking war' with AEG "settled", after the latter said it would consider ending block-booking between Staples Center and The O2

  • King Crimson
    King Crimson return to Germany with KBK

    King Crimson will perform in Germany for the first time in 13 years in September. The British prog-rock titans, led by guitarist, songwriter and producer Robert Fripp, will play four dates in Stuttgart and Berlin on 8 and 9 September and 11 and 12 September, respectively. The tour is organised by…

  • The Weeknd
    Wireless Germany to debut in 2017

    The long-running UK pop/urban weekender will launch in Frankfurt next June, with The Weeknd and Justin Bieber headlining

  • Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel says she wants to keep the country's health system strong
    Germany extends event ban to October

    The government in Germany has extended its ban on large events by two months, but with exceptions for those able to comply with coronavirus regulations

Popular articles

news|04 Jan 2024

All change as BMG exits live business

news|03 Jan 2024

Two killed after car driven into concert crowd

news|04 Jan 2024

ATC Group moving to ‘new, expanded’ LA office

news|04 Jan 2024

ASM Global names Jason Rio SVP live entertainment

news|05 Jan 2024

Elvis Presley hologram concert to launch in London

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Venue ManagerThe O2

North Greenwich, LondonFull Time£37.5K – £45K + Benefits

Head of SalesBradford Live

Bradford, UKFull Time£40K + Bonus Scheme

Head of OperationsBradford Live

Bradford, UKFull Time£45K + Bonus Scheme

Head of Marketing & PRBradford Live

Bradford, UKFull Time£40K + Bonus Scheme