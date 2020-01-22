Sign up for IQ Index
Mayflower Theatre is the largest independent theatre in the south of the UK. We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Ticket Sales Manager to lead our Box Office team and become part of our continued success. With over 2,200 seats in our auditorium and a wide range of shows, this role would be suitable for a candidate with proven experience in a similar position within a ticketing environment.
The Ticket Sales Manager is responsible for the smooth running of the Box Office department, ensuring that all aspects are delivered to the highest quality, along with managing the day to day operational requirements of the business and management of the team. They also act as Deputy for the Head of Sales & Marketing in their absence for Box Office matters.
Your duties:
You will:
37.5 hours per week. The rota includes evenings, weekends and bank holidays working. Salary (depending upon experience) is between £34,000 to £38,000 per annum and an excellent benefits package. This role is part of the Leadership team.