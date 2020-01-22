Mayflower Theatre is the largest independent theatre in the south of the UK. We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Ticket Sales Manager to lead our Box Office team and become part of our continued success. With over 2,200 seats in our auditorium and a wide range of shows, this role would be suitable for a candidate with proven experience in a similar position within a ticketing environment.

The Ticket Sales Manager is responsible for the smooth running of the Box Office department, ensuring that all aspects are delivered to the highest quality, along with managing the day to day operational requirements of the business and management of the team. They also act as Deputy for the Head of Sales & Marketing in their absence for Box Office matters.

Your duties:

Lead on all aspects of ticketing and ticket sales for Mayflower Theatre

Lead the implementation of database, telephone, payment and digital system solutions in conjunction with IT to future proof the Box Office function, leading the delivery of the Tessitura development plan in your team.

Be an expert in the use of the customer relationship management (CRM) database in order to lead the specialist database resource in your team, and oversee the effective use of integrated revenue management systems and business intelligence tools.

Ensure timely and accurate management of the ticket inventory to maximise sales in conjunction with the Marketing Team.

Support the on sale strategy, liaising with IT and Marketing to deliver robust solutions for large scale on sales.

Analyse and report Sales Team Key Performance Indicators for trend and resource monitoring, (including call traffic, ticket sales numbers, call handling lengths etc.)

Alongside theatre tickets, ensure high quality service relating to bookings and project delivery for loyalty schemes and other Mayflower Theatre activities (including and not limited to Ovation Restaurant, Creative Learning, groups, corporate, front of house events etc.)

Oversee the development and administration of all membership schemes.

Duty manage the team regularly, especially leading on large press nights or events.

Represent Mayflower Theatre at theatre and ticketing events.

You will:

Be an experienced people manager

Have a minimum of 5 years’ Box Office Management of a team of 10+ staff

Have excellent project management and CRM systems experience (ideally Tessitura)

Have experience of managing budgets

Have excellent communication skills both written and spoken

Be calm under pressure, well organised, with an excellent eye for detail and a commitment to excellence in customer service

Have a pro-active and positive approach to problem solving

Be reliable, take a positive and enthusiastic approach to work and be able to motivate a team.

Be educated to degree level

Be competent with all Microsoft Office products

37.5 hours per week. The rota includes evenings, weekends and bank holidays working. Salary (depending upon experience) is between £34,000 to £38,000 per annum and an excellent benefits package. This role is part of the Leadership team.