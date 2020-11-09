Client Services Manager

M&S Bank Arena is part of the ACC Liverpool Group which operates the city’s waterfront event campus – including ACC Liverpool and Exhibition Centre Liverpool and ticketing agency Ticket Quarter.

Playing a leading role in shining a spotlight on Liverpool, we have successfully staged a wide array of national and international events, from shows and conventions, business gatherings to showcase exhibitions, developing our offer over the last decade to that of a world-class provider of venue and event services.

This is an exciting opportunity to play an essential role in ACC’s Liverpool’s extensive and growing Ticketing business.

The successful candidate will be working directly with the biggest event promoters in the entertainment industry, ensuring ACC Liverpool deliver a first class service and internal sales targets are met. You’ll be responsible for the line management of the Entertainment & Sports Client Account team, setting objectives and targets and motivating the team to deliver to ACC’s expectations.

The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 3 years’ account management experience within the ticketing industry.

This position is a highly pressured role often with unsocial hours. The successful candidate must have a love of the industry, a positive and enthusiastic approach to their work and excel under pressure. If you have drive, passion, ambition and wish to play a part in The ACC Liverpool Group’s continuing success story this could be just the job for you.

To apply for this position please visit the M&S Bank Arena website linked above.