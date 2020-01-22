Talent Booker/Programmer

Job details

Our client are a new live entertainment streaming platform, and they are looking for an experienced, connected and talented booker to secure talent for live streaming content.

Their social platform will enable viewers to stream a variety of entertainment content on a PPV basis on their smart TVs, desktop and mobile.

They work with top entertainment talent and award winning production teams to create content of varied length and formats.

The role:

You will be the first point of contact for communication with artist agents, management and rights holders with focus on securing artists for content in accordance with programming strategy.

You will also help with creating the programming strategy and therefore knowledge of the current trending acts in popular music, classical music and opera, theatre, musicals, comedy and others is essential. For this it is important to follow latest trends, releases and industry publications to design adequate and viewer attractive programming.

You will be responsible for keeping an up to date CRM (Salesforce) with latest conversations with different stakeholders in the artist booking chain, with periodic reporting to the management group on progress with regards to booking. Internal communication via Slack.

The candidate: