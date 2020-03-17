fbpx
x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

← back

Talent Assistant

  • Full Time
  • Dubai, UAE
  • Posted 6 hours ago
  • TBC
  • Closes April 17, 2020

LiveNationME Live Nation

Based in our Dubai office, we are looking for a highly organized, experienced, motivated individual with dynamic interpersonal skills! This individual will assist the VP of Talent and liaise between departments in day-to-day tasks, concert booking procedures, venue calendar bookings and managing relationships in the live event industry.

We are looking for someone who is passionate and motivated. Driven, with an entrepreneurial spirit. Resourceful, innovative, forward thinking and committed.

What you’ll be doing:

  • Acts as liaison between colleagues & clients to facilitate work & accomplish objectives in a collaborative effort
  • Screens calls and responds to internal and external requests for information and follows through to ensure requested actions are taken or completed
  • Establish & manage relationships with industry people – agents, band management, tour managers, labels representatives and venue management
  • Interface with agents and venues to verify availabilities and build a calendar of events
  • Manage internal documentation using internal booking systems, calendars and ticketing schedules
  • Provide support for preparation of grant applications and reportingAssists with presentations, reports, materials, samples, etc. as needed for meetings and presentations both internal and external
  • Work with internal and external Box Office Personnel
  • Provide general administrative support and perform diversified administrative duties; prioritize, and manage projects with minimal supervision
  • Schedule meetings, conferences and appointments; update calendar and managing various venue
    calendar
  • Make travel arrangements and handle expenses.
  • Multitask in a fast-paced environment and remain organized, with attention to detail.
  • Performs general office duties and other adhoc tasks as assigned

Who and what are we looking for?

  • Post-secondary education in business, music management, PR, communications or related field
  • Must possess exceptional organization, prioritization and multi-tasking skills
  • Ability to work in dynamic, fast paced, and deadline driven environment
  • Ability to navigate the internet as a communication and research tool
  • Professional written and verbal communication skills; ability to build and foster professional relationships with individuals at all levels
  • Must have a high level of expertise in MS Office (Outlook, Word, Excel, Powerpoint)
  • Possess a strong work ethic with a high sense of responsibility in an ever changing environment
  • Must be able to maintain confidentiality, handle sensitive matters and exercise excellent judgment
  • Ability to work well independently and within a team
  • Experience in the live music industry is an asset
  • Knowledge of the touring and concert industry is an asset
  • Must have an avid interest in music, be knowledgeable about artists and genres, and have an overall interest in learning about the music industry

Sound like the role for you? To apply, please send your resume and a cover letter to the Live Nation recruitment team below.



Attach your CV


The essential live music business newsletter
Latest jobs

Talent AssistantLive Nation

Dubai, UAEFull TimeTBC

Paid Marketing InternshipThe Columbo Group

London, UKInternshipTBC

Director of ProgrammingAmbassador Theatre Group

New York, NYFull TimeTBC

Deputy General ManagerO2 Academy Brixton

London, UKFull TimeTBC