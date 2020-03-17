Talent Assistant

Based in our Dubai office, we are looking for a highly organized, experienced, motivated individual with dynamic interpersonal skills! This individual will assist the VP of Talent and liaise between departments in day-to-day tasks, concert booking procedures, venue calendar bookings and managing relationships in the live event industry.

We are looking for someone who is passionate and motivated. Driven, with an entrepreneurial spirit. Resourceful, innovative, forward thinking and committed.

What you’ll be doing:

Acts as liaison between colleagues & clients to facilitate work & accomplish objectives in a collaborative effort

Screens calls and responds to internal and external requests for information and follows through to ensure requested actions are taken or completed

Establish & manage relationships with industry people – agents, band management, tour managers, labels representatives and venue management

Interface with agents and venues to verify availabilities and build a calendar of events

Manage internal documentation using internal booking systems, calendars and ticketing schedules

Provide support for preparation of grant applications and reportingAssists with presentations, reports, materials, samples, etc. as needed for meetings and presentations both internal and external

Work with internal and external Box Office Personnel

Provide general administrative support and perform diversified administrative duties; prioritize, and manage projects with minimal supervision

Schedule meetings, conferences and appointments; update calendar and managing various venue

calendar

calendar Make travel arrangements and handle expenses.

Multitask in a fast-paced environment and remain organized, with attention to detail.

Performs general office duties and other adhoc tasks as assigned

Who and what are we looking for?

Post-secondary education in business, music management, PR, communications or related field

Must possess exceptional organization, prioritization and multi-tasking skills

Ability to work in dynamic, fast paced, and deadline driven environment

Ability to navigate the internet as a communication and research tool

Professional written and verbal communication skills; ability to build and foster professional relationships with individuals at all levels

Must have a high level of expertise in MS Office (Outlook, Word, Excel, Powerpoint)

Possess a strong work ethic with a high sense of responsibility in an ever changing environment

Must be able to maintain confidentiality, handle sensitive matters and exercise excellent judgment

Ability to work well independently and within a team

Experience in the live music industry is an asset

Knowledge of the touring and concert industry is an asset

Must have an avid interest in music, be knowledgeable about artists and genres, and have an overall interest in learning about the music industry

Sound like the role for you? To apply, please send your resume and a cover letter to the Live Nation recruitment team below.