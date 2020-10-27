Live IT is a full-service ticketing agency that specialises in providing a comprehensive ticketing solution to some of the world’s largest and most popular festivals, venues and events. Our mission is to help our promoters, producers, organisers and venue owners bring people together using our expertise in ticketing and technology. We help our clients from inception to execution and every step in-between.

We are a young company but we are a team of experts with decades of experience in marketing, ticketing, technology and events management. In a relatively short space of time, we have become one of the preferred ticketing technology providers worldwide.

We love technology, we love ticketing, we love events, we know the market inside and out, and we are dedicated to what we do. We provide a bespoke and personable service with a sound knowledge of the industry and current trends, with integrity and a unique creative flair.

Our culture is one which revolves around us doing a great job by being client-focused, commercially astute, technologically savvy, and committed to our clients and to each other.

We continue to grow our portfolio of clients, our technology and our offering. We love working with people who are eager and ready to grow as well.

If this sounds like a team you’d be interested in joining, then read on!

The Role

We are looking for a sales professional who is eager to make their mark and who is comfortable developing and executing a plan to grow new clients from prospect to onboarding and renewal. You will be working across multiple different verticals including Live Events, Venues, and Mass Participation Events.

This is a ‘full-cycle’ sales role where you’d be in charge of building your own pipeline and closing deals, as well as managing some inbound leads. You’ll be expected to use all means of engagement like email, social, meetings, and events, but being comfortable picking up the phone is going to be vital for the success of this role.

There is room to grow and expand the role in multiple directions and you will be fully supported along the way by the other members of the sales team, our Sales Director and the executive team.

What you’ll be responsible for

– Develop and execute plans to achieve your sales targets and expand market share

– Own and hit (or exceed) annual sales targets within assigned vertical and accounts via proactive sales

– Partner with your clients to understand their business needs and objectives and turning these into long term opportunities

– Building and maintaining strong, long-lasting customer relationships

– Understand category-specific landscapes and trends

– Reporting on forces that shift tactical budgets and strategic direction of accounts

– Reporting on your own performance

About you

– Proven sales experience in the ticketing sector

– Track record of meeting or exceeding targets

– Ability to communicate, present and influence at all levels of an organization, including executive and C-level

– Ability to be creative while developing client-focused solutions

– Proven ability to articulate the distinct aspects of products and services

– Proven ability to position products against competitors

– Excellent listening, negotiation and presentation skills

– Excellent verbal and written communications skills

– You’re happy to work hard and show commitment

– Good knowledge of the ticketing sector is essential.

– Fluent in English & additional Languages preferred (e.g. French, Spanish etc.)

– A relevant Bachelors degree (i.e. digital marketing, events management, economics/business, mathematics) is also desirable but not essential.

Salary

Competitive based on experience plus generous commission structure.