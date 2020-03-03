Paid Marketing Internship

The Columbo Group is looking for a paid marketing intern to join our events team.

The scheme is focused around events/promotions. It is largely a marketing scheme, where you will learn how to market events effectively, and how the different venues Columbo owns operate.

Contract: Three days a week, paid.

The scheme will be split into three months across three venues.

There will be a probation period of one month.

If you would like to apply and have the skills we are looking for please send your CV and a cover letter to: dylan@thecolumbogroup.com