Paid Marketing Internship

The Columbo Group is looking for a paid marketing intern to join our events team.
The scheme is focused around events/promotions. It is largely a marketing scheme, where you will learn how to market events effectively, and how the different venues Columbo owns operate.
Contract: Three days a week, paid.
The scheme will be split into three months across three venues.
There will be a probation period of one month.
If you would like to apply and have the skills we are looking for please send your CV and a cover letter to: dylan@thecolumbogroup.com