Marketing & Ticketing Assistant

Standon Calling is a 17,000 capacity boutique music and arts festival in Hertfordshire with a London office in Highbury, N1.

The festival began as a birthday party for the Director fifteen years ago and has grown to welcome some of the biggest acts in music; from Grace Jones to Chic to Orbital. With an emphasis on new music talent, family entertainment, street food and comedy, as well as an ethos based on inclusivity, creativity and fun, the festival enjoys a dedicated audience who come back year after year, along with a growing community discovering the festival for the first time.

The Role

Standon Calling is looking for a Marketing and Ticketing Assistant to join our London office as part of a small team in the lead up to the 2020 festival, taking place 23-26 July, and during the festival on site.

This is a hybrid role which will require you to split your time 50:50, reporting to both the Marketing Manager and Ticketing Manager. You will help create, coordinate and deliver the overarching 2020 marketing campaign including collaboration with all partners. You will also manage the admin across all elements of ticketing including taking on all aspects of customer service.

Responsibilities

– Coordinate digital marketing output across Standon Calling channels and that of our partners

– Coordinate print and out of home marketing output with external agencies

– Support in management of digital agency, website developer, PR agency, videographers, printers etc.

– Collaborate with festival area producers to create content around ancillary aspects of the festival i.e. Food, Wellbeing etc.

– Take the lead on keeping website content (WordPress) up to date with an understanding of best practice user experience

– Ensure audience database is regularly updated and segmented, creating on-brand content weekly (Mailchimp)

– Support bespoke local and regional marketing activity

– Assist with creation of programme and merchandise range

– Responding to customer queries via email and festival social channels

– Compiling FAQs

– Assisting the Ticketing & Marketing Managers & office team as necessary with ad hoc office, operational or programming tasks

– Liaising with ticket agents to ensure allocations and off sale dates are adhered to

– Completing ad hoc tasks to support the smooth running of the festival office

– On site role at the festival in the promoter’s office

Skills & Requirements

Would most suit someone with…

– 2 years of relevant experience in a similar role

– A higher education qualification in English, Arts / Events Management or Marketing

– Strong organisational and prioritisation skills

– Ability to multi-task hit the ground running in a fast paced office environment

– Proven writing skills

– Excellent attention to detail

– An understanding of branded content delivery

– An interest in music, festivals and the arts

– Own laptop required

– Must be able to work on site 19-27th July 2020

Key Info

Full Time Freelancer Role

Day rate negotiable

Application deadline: 13th March 2020

Start: ASAP

End: August 2020

With on-site requirement throughout period: 19-27th July 2020

Apply with CV and cover letter to rosie@standon-calling.com