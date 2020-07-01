fbpx
Full time or freelance journalist

  • Full Time
  • London, UK
  • Posted 5 hours ago
  • DOE
  • Closes August 31, 2020

IQ_Mag IQ Magazine

IQ, the leading news and content platform for the international live music business, seeks a talented journalist to play a key role in the growing team.

The print magazine is distributed worldwide and our online news portal is accessed by thousands of professionals every day. Mixing news, interviews, research and analysis, IQ is a respected voice in the business, backed by our various events including the International Live Music Conference (ILMC).

We are seeking someone with an equal passion for live music and breaking stories; someone who can deliver compelling, original content that sets the agenda in the industry. The role is primarily news-based, though will also include writing longer interviews and features. The position reports directly to the News Editor.

Depending on the candidate, this position could be either full time, or on a freelance basis.

You will need:

  • Outstanding journalistic and editorial skills
  • Exceptional grasp of English grammar, spelling and punctuation
  • Accurate and efficient proofreading
  • First-class social media and SEO skill sets
  • A nose for stories that make an impact
  • Knowledge of the music business, and a passion for live music
  • Other languages an advantage

Apply by sending a CV and salary/rate expectations to jobs@iq-mag.net. More importantly, tell us how you’ll make a difference to the team, and what you’d do differently.



