Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG), one of the world’s largest entertainment companies, is seeking an experienced –music programmer to oversee music strategy and acquire events for its Northern venues.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Works collaboratively with programming team and venue leaders to create and fulfill music strategy as well as confirm one night content into Northern venues

Represents ATG to talent agents, promoters and managers

Coordinates offers and contract negotiations with venue management

Presents ongoing and diverse booking opportunities

PRINCIPAL AREA OF FOCUS

Venues include Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre (3,007 seats) and Boston, MA- Colonial Theatre (1,700 seats).

Fulfills budget requirements of venue through ambitious and diversified programming

Develops programming towards untapped demographics

Builds agent relationships and collects artist interest and availability

Coordinates all self & co-promotion activity for shows booked with venue general managers and marketing teams

Conduct market and industry research for prospective artists

Oversees technical matters and rider requirements with venue technical staff

Oversees distribution of all contract documents

REQUIREMENTS

10+ years of previous booking experience

Job is NYC based, with flexibility to travel

Knowledge of New York and/or Boston music and comedy market

Relationships with major promoters and agents

Knowledge of emerging talent and up and coming acts

Salary, Bonus structure, health benefits and 401(k) included in compensation package.

Send cover letter and resume to jobsus@theambassadors.com below.

ATG is an equal opportunity employer.