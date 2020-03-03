Academy Music Group is seeking a Deputy General Manager to assist in all aspects of the operation of the building in relation to events staged at O2 Academy Brixton. To act as a central point for all relevant parties, furthermore, to disseminate such information to relevant parties both internal and external.

To act as Duty Manager for O2 Academy Brixton as agreed in advance with the General Manager / Deputy General Manager and in their absence, to assume such duties as is necessary to ensure the smooth running of the venue operation, including staff discipline.

Academy Music Group is part of Live Nation Entertainment which is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, LN Media and Artist Nation Management.

Responsibilities

• To act as administrative support to the General Manager & Deputy General Manager, assisting in the specific daily, weekly and monthly duties as agreed with him / her.

• To undertake appropriate aspects of ‘Diary Management’ including the pencilling and confirmation of shows but excluding negotiation of deals unless specifically authorised by the General Manager / Deputy General Manager.

• To act as liaison with any visiting organisations, e.g. rehearsals, film, radio, promoters, furthermore, to ensure that any invoices relating to such activity is invoiced.

• To ensure that the appropriate information in relation to any ‘event’ is provided to all internal / external staff as required to ensure effective operations.

• To co-ordinate and implement with the Social Media Executive all internal / external marketing of all events to include the planning and placement of all local advertising if required.

• To liaise with the Technical Manager and ensure all venue information is available on request and is accurate.

• To arrange for all outside contractors, including but not limited to Security, Cleaning & Paramedics.

• Liaison with all venue staff, including house management, security, maintenance, cleaners to ensure that the building / business is effective and efficient.

• To be responsible for the Venue’s petty cash.

• On the instruction of the ‘DPS’ to act as ‘licensee’ to the building and on such occasions to ensure that the venue runs in accordance with its operating plan.

• To undertake any other duties that from time to time may be deemed reasonable.

Requirements

Skills / Knowledge / Experience

• Personal Licence holder.

• Live and club music venue management.

• Diary management

• Marketing and promotion of events and club nights.

• Knowledge of the local market

• Line management of staff and contractors.

• Administration and familiar with Excel & Office.

• Finance and cash handling.

• General understanding of the technical requirements of live and club events.

• Knowledge of stocktaking procedures.

• Understanding of H&S, risk assessment and licensing issues for events.

• Experience of working with event promoters both local and nationally.

• Good communicator.

• Ability to work to deadlines.

• Attention to detail

• Ability to manage situations with tact and diplomacy

• Can identify problems and develop solutions.

• Enthusiastic about live music and clubs

• Shows confidence in dealing with wide ranging types of situations

• Able to work flexible and unsocial hours including evenings, nights,, weekends, bank holidays, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve

If you are interested in this role please apply by 6 Mar 2020.