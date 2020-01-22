Assistant Accountant

Sign up for IQ Index
The latest industry news to your inbox.
ATC Live is a live booking agency based in Camden, London, created to provide artists with a new style of representation, bringing an unparalleled level of creative and strategic thinking to our artists.
Due to expansion, we are looking for a finance assistant to join our team.
Overview
This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced client accountant to join a busy live booking agency. The key focus of the role will be to work alongside our Management Accountant to maintain a high level of accounting services to a growing roster of artists.
Main jobs, tasks and responsibilities:
Key attributes:
Basis
Monday – Friday 9am-5pm