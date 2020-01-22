fbpx
x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

← back

Assistant Accountant

  • Full Time
  • London, UK
  • Posted 2 days ago
  • DOE
  • Closes February 29, 2020

ATCLive ATC Live

ATC Live is a live booking agency based in Camden, London, created to provide artists with a new style of representation, bringing an unparalleled level of creative and strategic thinking to our artists.

Due to expansion, we are looking for a finance assistant to join our team.

Overview
This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced client accountant to join a busy live booking agency. The key focus of the role will be to work alongside our Management Accountant to maintain a high level of accounting services to a growing roster of artists.

Main jobs, tasks and responsibilities:

  • Maintaining a weekly statement run for the ATC Live roster
  • Handling artist / management queries on statements
  • Processing deposit releases to artists and refunds to promoters
  • Assisting internal staff with queries surrounding payments and credit control
  • Assuring all artists are paid accurately and timely
  • Liaising with management accountant and finance assistant to ensure all internal procedures and processes are met
  • Building good working relationship with artist management teams

Key attributes:

  • 1 – 2 years’ experience in a similar role (preferably with a booking agency
  • Keen interest in music
  • Ability to work under strict deadlines
  • Ability to manage a busy workload and prioritise key artists
  • Professional and Friendly manner with good work ethic
  • Qualified / Part Qualified desirable but not essential
  • High level of attention to detail
  • Knowledge of Quickbooks accounting (not essential)
  • Understanding of VAT procedures and how they apply to both UK and International artists

Basis
Monday – Friday 9am-5pm



Attach your CV


Index logo
The essential live music business newsletter
Latest jobs

Partnerships ManagerRoyal Albert Hall

London, UKFull Time40,000

Ticket Sales ManagerMayflower Theatre

Southampton, UKFull Time34000 - 38000

Talent Booker/ProgrammerThe Music Market

London, UKFull TimeTBC

Assistant AccountantATC Live

London, UKFull TimeDOE