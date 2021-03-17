fbpx

XpoNorth 2021

16 June - 17 June

XpoNorth 2021 will be an interactive digital conference across the 16th and 17th of June 2021. Last year’s inaugural online edition saw over 6,000 delegates connect with a host of leading regional, national and international voices to discuss the key themes impacting and shaping the creative, digital and heritage sectors.

From unique regional perspectives to cutting-edge global trends, XpoNorth 2021 will offer our attendees a raft of exciting digital experiences and the opportunity to join the conversation in more ways than ever!

Details

Start:
16 June
End:
17 June
Cost:
Free
Website:
https://xponorth.co.uk/

Venue

Online

Organiser

XpoNorth
Website:
http://www.xponorth.co.uk/
