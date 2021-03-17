XpoNorth 2021 will be an interactive digital conference across the 16th and 17th of June 2021. Last year’s inaugural online edition saw over 6,000 delegates connect with a host of leading regional, national and international voices to discuss the key themes impacting and shaping the creative, digital and heritage sectors.

From unique regional perspectives to cutting-edge global trends, XpoNorth 2021 will offer our attendees a raft of exciting digital experiences and the opportunity to join the conversation in more ways than ever!