Ticketing Professionals Conference 2022

What is TPC? Ticketing Professionals Conference (or TPC) is an educationally-led event focusing on innovation, best practice continued improvement in the entertainment ticketing sector. Run by people who work in OUR industry, not for commercial gain but to improve how we all work and develop as professionals Who Attends?

TPC attracts over 450 professionals, from 20+ Countries. The programme is aimed at those at “Box Office Manager”, “Head of Ticketing” (or Marketing!) or higher.

Delegates come from all main strands of entertainment ticketing, performing arts, sports, attractions and festivals