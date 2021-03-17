fbpx

Ticketing Professionals Conference 2022

16 March, 2022 - 18 March, 2022

What is TPC?

Ticketing Professionals Conference (or TPC)  is an educationally-led event focusing on innovation, best practice continued improvement in the entertainment ticketing sector.

Run by people who work in OUR industry, not for commercial gain but to improve how we all work and develop as professionals

 

Who Attends?

TPC attracts over 450 professionals, from 20+ Countries. The programme is aimed at those at “Box Office Manager”, “Head of Ticketing” (or Marketing!) or higher.

Delegates come from all main strands of entertainment ticketing, performing arts, sports, attractions and festivals

Details

Start:
16 March, 2022
End:
18 March, 2022
Website:
https://ticketingprofessionals.co.uk/

Venue

Vox Centre
Birmingham, United Kingdom + Google Map
Website:
http://www.voxvenue.co.uk/

Organiser

Ticketing Professionals Conference
Email:
info@ticketingprofessionals.co.uk
Website:
http://ticketingprofessionals.co.uk/
