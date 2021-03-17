Ticket Summit 2021

Ticket Summit brings together hundreds of industry leaders and small business owners for the ticketing and live entertainment industries for a one-of-a-kind networking event. From industry panel sessions and keynotes to a comprehensive trade show, Ticket Summit provides you with the industry tools and information you need to succeed!

Ticket Summit is the networking event for the ticketing and live entertainment industry. From promoters and ticket sellers, sports team executives and tech companies, you will meet executives, small business owners, and decision-makers in a unique networking opportunity. In addition to networking events, Ticket Summit hosts a variety of business development and educational sessions that give you the tools necessary to build and grow your business.

Ticket Summit attendees are key players in the ticketing industry. Attendees include producers and promoters, venue and box office managers, sports team and league representatives, and ticket sellers from both the primary and secondary market. It is a networking opportunity you won’t want to miss!