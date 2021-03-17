The Great Escape 2021

Join us this May 13th-14th for The Great Escape Online, 2 days of new music discovery, discussions, debates and networking.

Free for all to enjoy will be our virtual festival channel, where you can experience a huge snapshot of the best new artists showcasing their talents alongside exclusive interviews and more.

Delegates can now book their place for The Great Escape Conference 2021 which will bring together music industry leaders, innovators and pioneers from across the globe to discuss, dissect and debate the biggest issues affecting the music business today. Access to The Great Escape Conference is via a ticket which are on sale here

Delegates will have access to an online programme of expert briefings, networking sessions, keynote interviews, panel discussions and educational workshops, helping them to meet, question, connect with and learn from people working in every strand of the music industry from markets all over the world.

At the core of the conference will be CMU+TGE programme, curated and hosted by the music business experts at CMU. This year’s CMU+TGE programme will be split into three main strands…

Future Music Talent will look at how music educators and the music industry can better support entrepreneurial early-career music-makers, how COVID has impacted on the fanbase building process for DIY phase artists, and why it’s more important than ever to educate the creative community about copyright and data.