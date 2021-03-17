South by Southwest (SXSW) 2021

2021 EVENT INFORMATION

Introducing SXSW Online, a digital experience from March 16–20, 2021. Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, we expect that the City of Austin will continue its restrictions on large gatherings through March 2021, so it will not be possible for SXSW to stage a large, in-person event within our usual footprint. The focus now is on SXSW Online 2021, and we look forward to bringing you the many aspects of our event that make it unique while connecting with our attendees in new and meaningful ways.

Register today to take advantage of the unique opportunities this event has to offer, including keynotes, Conference sessions, Music Festival showcases, Film Festival screenings, world-class networking, online Exhibitions, and the unexpected discoveries that are always a part of SXSW, all in a digital setting.

For SXSW Online, we’re offering one pass that covers the entire event, allowing attendees to take in programming and connect with others across the many industries that SX serves.