Prolight + Sound Frankfurt 2022

26 April, 2022 - 29 April, 2022

We all hoped until the very end to meet again in Frankfurt in April. Together we dedicated ourselves to reinvigorate the industry, find ways out of the crisis and inspire each other to restart the event business. However, we also know how important it is, especially in these times, to establish the best possible degree of planning reliability. Currently we are facing a de facto ban on events in Germany – in addition to serious travel restrictions. There is no relief in sight at the moment. Hence, in close consultation with the industry, we have decided to focus on 2022. So there will be no Prolight + Sound in Frankfurt am Main in 2021.

This is a great disappointment for our entire team, which started planning for 2021 immediately after last year’s event was cancelled.

Nevertheless, together with you we are looking forward with hope: Despite all these developments, we will offer you new digital exchange and content formats under the Prolight + Sound brand both on the originally planned first day of the trade fair, April 13, 2021, and on other dates throughout the year. We will be in touch with you about this in the next few weeks. And one thing is also clear: after months of shutdown, the desire for events and entertainment will be greater than ever before. Same for the need of personal encounters.

We wish you and the entire industry a lot of positive energy in this economically and emotionally very challenging situation. But above all: stay healthy!

We look forward to seeing you again in person from 26 – 29 April 2022 in Frankfurt – and to an impressive new start for the event industry as soon as the situation allows.

