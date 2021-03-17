MUSEXPO Creative Summit Unveils New Dates For 2021

It is with great anticipation and excitement for the global music industry and artist community that we are able to unveil new rescheduled dates for last year’s MUSEXPO, which was postponed due to the pandemic. The new dates for MUSEXPO 2021 are Sunday, October 3rd – 6th, which will take place at the scenic mountain top location at Castaway in Burbank, CA – the entertainment and media capital of the world.

MUSEXPO President & Founder Sat Bisla commented, “Given the very optimistic news from health experts and government officials alike – the majority of the world’s population will have access to the Covid-19 vaccine by this summer, which makes the new dates for MUSEXPO realistic, and for us to host the event in a very safe and sustainable manner. On behalf of the entire MUSEXPO staff, we look forward to welcoming showcase artists, speakers, sponsors and delegates to MUSEXPO 2021. I know everyone is keen to build new creative and business opportunities and bring the music business back to its feet to help both artists and industry thrive after what was a difficult time for so many during the pandemic. We look forward to building back a stronger, healthier and more robust music business for everyone, especially the artist and independent sectors.”

All fully-paid MUSEXPO 2020 registrations will be carried over and fully–transferable to our new dates this year. New delegates can still register online. Showcase submissions are also open online.