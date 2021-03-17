fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

← All Events

MENT Ljubljana 2021

9 June - 11 June

Event Navigation

MENT Ljubljana is inviting European bands, solo performers and live acts with concert experience and publicly accessible audio and video material to perform at its seventh edition.

MENT is an award-winning three-day festival of music discovery from Europe and further away. At its latest edition, 80 acts from 26 countries performed at various venues over three days. The international conference focuses on the music industry and creativity. The sixth edition was attended by almost 6000 visitors and more than 650 music professionals from all over Europe and further away.

More about the event: https://www.ment.si/sl/about

If, due to the current global situation, the organisation of MENT on the dates announced will not be possible or if it will be organised in a different format than anticipated, all applications will be valid for a postponed date or different format. All applicants will be notified of the results.

 

 

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Start:
9 June
End:
11 June
Website:
https://www.ment.si

Venue

Ljubljana
Slovenia + Google Map

Organiser

​Kino Šiška
Phone:
+386 1 500 30 00
Email:
manage@ment.si
Website:
http://www.kinosiska.si/en
The essential live music business newsletter

Popular articles

news|16 Mar 2021

Approval for first international tour since lockdown

news|15 Mar 2021

UK targets “special summer” with new test events

news|16 Mar 2021

Sally Dunstone joins Primary Talent International

news|12 Mar 2021

Barcelona’s Cruïlla pushes ahead with ‘bubble’ plan

news|12 Mar 2021

The O2 London to install wind turbines

Latest jobs

Head of TicketingFKP Scorpio UK

London, UKFull TimeDOE

AV Senior ManagerEvent Lab

Riyadh, Saudi ArabiaFull TimeCompetitive

Senior Event ManagerEvent Lab

Riyadh, Saudi ArabiaFull TimeCompetitive

Creative Event ProducerEvent Lab

Riyadh, Saudi ArabiaFull TimeCompetitive