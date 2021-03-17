MENT Ljubljana 2021

MENT Ljubljana is inviting European bands, solo performers and live acts with concert experience and publicly accessible audio and video material to perform at its seventh edition.

MENT is an award-winning three-day festival of music discovery from Europe and further away. At its latest edition, 80 acts from 26 countries performed at various venues over three days. The international conference focuses on the music industry and creativity. The sixth edition was attended by almost 6000 visitors and more than 650 music professionals from all over Europe and further away.

More about the event: https://www.ment.si/sl/about

If, due to the current global situation, the organisation of MENT on the dates announced will not be possible or if it will be organised in a different format than anticipated, all applications will be valid for a postponed date or different format. All applicants will be notified of the results.