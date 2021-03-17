Anca Lupeș, MMB founder, stated that „even if 2020 was an extremely difficult year and everything was set to make us give up (our spring event was cancelled one week before starting), we didn’t. After the online edition we put up in July, we realised how important it is to go on, to believe in our passion and most of all we saw how important it is for the musicians community, for the producers, promoters and the whole industry to have a place to gather and discuss what is to be done and how can we help each other. It helped us recharge our batteries so that in 2021 we will have a hybrid edition – part online and part offline, to be sure we will be able to comply with any regulations will be in place by that time and in the same time to continue to fulfill our purpose of supporting the local industry to thrive.”

Mastering the Music Business 2021 will gather many local and international speakers from the music industry and connected domains, to present new ideas and technologies, and share success stories. Among the first confirmed names are: Dylan Berry (SUA), program manager @SoundCloud Radio but also a renowned music producer who wrote music for TV channels such as History and National Geographic and TV shows such as American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance, Anurag Tagat (IND), journalist @Rolling Stone India, Sarah-Jane Nicholson (ZA), Talent Manager with SJN Agency well known for her success in connecting artists from Africa with the global industry, Thea Lillepalu (EE), a music producer manager (many of them Grammy award winners) and NOËP – one of the most successful artists in Estonia, the Romanian artist Adrian Despot and Edy Chereji (RO), one of the creators of UNTOLD and Neversea festivals.

În 2021, Mastering The Music Business will organise again MMB Showcase Festival, which will take place in Club Expirat with local and international bands presenting themselves to create new business opportunities but also to expand their international fan base.

Mastering the Music Business is powered by HEMI (Hub for the Exchange of Music Innovation), a cultural project co-financed by Creative Europe.

Tickets will be sold at a later date that will be announced by the end of the year. Tickets already purchased for the 2020 edition (that was cancelled) are valid for the 2021 edition.